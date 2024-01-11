Discover the world-class education offered at Bali Island School during their Cultural Discovery Open House, held on Tuesday, 18 January 2024, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

As one of the premier international schools on the island, Bali Island School offers a top-level education. The school implements the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum through the student’s learning journey but with a uniquely Bali atmosphere and notable family approach.

The Cultural Discovery Open House is an opportunity for parents to get a first-hand look at what this unique island school offers. Their well-equipped campus in Sanur recently introduced a range of new or newly refurbished facilities, including: The New Multi-Purpose Room of 300 sq m to cater a range of functions; Four new modern classrooms of 100 sq m each; Three revamped classrooms of 110 sq m with interconnecting sliding doors; Refurbishment of three science laboratories complying with the industrial standards; A new executive meeting room will allow meetings for up to 10 people.

Of course, beyond the campus itself, the open house offers a glimpse of the friendly and inviting community-style experience that has made Bali Island School such a popular academic institution, both for students and their parents. It’s a chance to see what unique programmes are available, the school culture, and to find out more about the curriculum.

