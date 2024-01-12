Mark your calendars and prepare for a night of hilarity, as the Jimmy Carr Terribly Funny World Tour comes to Indonesia this January. Watch Jimmy Carr live in Bali on 24 January 2024 at ICC Bali.

In the comedy universe, few stars shine as brightly as the inimitable Jimmy Carr. The British comedian, known for his razor-sharp wit, distinctive laugh, and unapologetic humour, has carved a special place for himself in the global stand-up comedy industry. With his audacious one-liners, quick wit, and an uncanny ability to navigate the fine line between edgy and hilarious, Jimmy Carr is undoubtedly one of the funniest figures ever to emerge from the UK. His journey from “small town boy with big dreams” to “international comedy sensation” is testament to his undeniable talent and to his unwavering hard work and dedication.

Carr’s signature style is best described as “comedy without boundaries.” He fearlessly tackles subjects many comedians hesitate to explore and probes the darkest corners of human nature, pushing the envelope with each punchline. His iconic laugh, which has been described as a “high-pitched, machine-gun giggle”, has become notorious in the world of comedy, as it accompanies his jokes like an enthusiastic cheerleader.

Jimmy Carr’s comedic brilliance extends beyond the stand-up stage. He has hosted various television shows, including UK favourites 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, in which he showcases his quick wit and impeccable comedic timing. His television work has only broadened his appeal, making him a household name in the United Kingdom and a sought-after talent all over the world.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Carr’s career is his consistent ability to evolve while staying true to his unique style. His extensive repertoire includes clever wordplay, dark humour, and an uncanny ability to engage effortlessly with his audience. Carr’s jokes, though sometimes non-conformist, are cleverly constructed and never lose their punch. Jimmy is the first to admit that his jokes are not for everyone, but he has mustered a worldwide following of people who agree with him that “having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo”. The proposition is simple: if you like Jimmy’s style of comedy, buy a ticket. If you don’t, don’t.

Jimmy Carr’s reach extends well beyond the British Isles. He has taken his hilarious stand-up routines on tours that have spanned the globe, and each of his Netflix Specials have topped the ratings around the world, earning him a devoted international following.

In a world filled with uncertainty, one thing is clear: Jimmy Carr’s comedy is a beacon of light in the darkness, and his Terribly Funny world tour brings an opportunity for like-minded comedy enthusiasts in Jakarta and Bali to embrace the laughter and positivity that he brings.

Watch Jimmy Carr live in Jakarta on 23 January 2024; or catch his second show in Bali on 24 January 2024. Tickets available at www.mac.lol