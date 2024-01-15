There exists a sweet spot for those who search for some solitude but aren’t entirely after complete isolation. This ‘sweet spot’ is somewhere that holds within it an atmosphere of calm and serenity, but at the same time, with just a few minutes, the thrills of civilisation can be enjoyed – but only when sought after!

For those who know Ubud, Jalan Bisma (Bisma Road) is just this. The one-lane road is accessed directly from central Ubud but leads out into a charming street lined with cafés, guesthouses, cosy hotels, relaxing spas and rice fields in between. This is where you’ll find Bisma Cottages, a totally unique accommodation that turns the four-walled rooms of hotels upside down and invites its guests into a unique nature-focused destination.

The quaint accommodation is picture-perfect. Pretty stone pathways wind past tropical gardens to private wooden cottages complete with a balcony on which to kick off your shoes, relax and absorb the atmosphere of the ‘real’ Bali. The rooms here are done in the ‘joglo’ style, traditional vernacular houses of Javanese tradition, where wonderful dark teak wood sets the scene.

There are five rooms in total at Bisma Cottages; four cosy, wooden Balinese-style air-conditioned cottages and one larger deluxe cottage at the rear of the property with open lounge areas to accommodate families or travellers who are keen for a little more room to relax. This spacious option has a kitchenette and takes full advantage of the beautiful rice paddy view

Each room is afforded its own enclosed ensuite bathroom. Beds are blissfully cushy, complete with mattress toppers and mosquito nets. One of the great little personal services that a boutique destination will do best, is breakfast being brought to your room so you can eat out on the balcony – or a floating breakfast in the pool if you wish!

With its own swimming pool hiding within lush foliage; reflexology and healing treatments available this neatly tucked away accommodation affords a superb getaway for those in need of a little ‘R and R’. Again, a brisk walk takes you right into the centre of Ubud town when you’re after it!

Room Rates:

Accommodation prices here start from IDR 1,000,000 nett per room per night, which includes WiFi, Parking, Unlimited Tea, Coffee, Drinking Water (BYO Water Bottle recommended to Keep Bali Clean & Green), and Yoga Mats.



Bisma Cottages also has promotional packages to help every traveller save time and money

Bisma Cottages

Jalan Bisma No. 35, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

+62 811 385 7278 | hello@bismacottagesubud.com

IG: @bismacottagesubud | FB: Bisma Cottages Ubud

bismacottagesubud.com

