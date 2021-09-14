As one of the most prestigious dining destinations in Bali, Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique in Ubud has consistently delivered some of the most unique dining experiences on the island. Now, the Chris Salans Group is excited to announce its latest rare and exclusive dining event on Friday, 17 September 2021: The Caviar Dinner.

In collaboration with Kaluga Caviar, this exclusive dinner will see Chef-Owner Chris Salans and his impeccable team as they present a very special Kaluga Caviar Dinner at the prominent Ubud restaurant.

The Kaluga caviar, often referred to as the river beluga, is decadent in flavour, which has made it one of the most sought-after gourmet foods in the world. Cultivated in the pure freshwater flows from the Qing Chong Mountains, the mystical Himalayan roots of Taoism and Tai Chi, the Kaluga is considered to be the world’s largest freshwater sturgeon. The fish are cultivated for a minimum of 15 years on superior non-GMO sturgeon feed, and utilises the Malossol, or ‘lightly salted’, preparation technique using only the finest Himalayan mineral salt to produce a continually excellent, delicate and well-balanced taste.

To showcase the remarkably tantalising caviar, Chef Chris Salans and his team will curate and prepare a 6-course tasting menu which will feature the caviar as the star of the night on the amuse-bouches and the first three courses from the menu, while beautiful Dutch venison and Valrhona chocolate will highlight the remaining courses.

The 6-course menu will feature Kaluga Caviar Amuse-Bouches; Smoked Beef Tartare with Kaluga Caviar, Sweet Potato and Laksa Leaves; Japanese Hamachi with Kaluga Caviar, Kaffir Lime Dressing and Shaved Fennel; Lobster Tail with Kaluga Caviar Seaweed Butter and Jerusalem artichoke; New Zealand Venison with Koji Garlic Purée, Bone Marrow and Mushroom; Seasonal Starfruit Sorbet with Belimbing Wuluh Poached in a Spice Broth; and the Whole Cocoa Pod with Valrhona Jiavara Chocolate, Roasted Banana and Caramelised Peanuts.







To take the extraordinary caviar dinner experience to the next level, enjoy an exclusive pairing of premium wines available for this dinner, which has been meticulously curated by Mozaic’s director of wines, Mr. Cok Bagus Senajaya.

The Caviar Dinner will be available from 5pm – 8pm and is priced at IDR 950,000++ per person for the 6-course tasting menu and an additional IDR 850,000++ per person for the optional wine pairings.

The dinner will be limited to 30 guests maximum due to the limited supply of the treasured caviar and to abide by the health and safety protocols of the new normal. Be sure to make your reservations ASAP to secure your seats.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 975 768 or visit mozaic-bali.com

Mozaic Restaurant, Ubud

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Ubud

+62 361 975 768

info@mozaic-bali.com

mozaic-bali.com