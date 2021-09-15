Following a successful Super Brunch in August, W Bali – Seminyak continues its Epic Ten celebrations with the Body Reboot Weekend, an exciting health and fitness-filled weekend featuring a variety of Fuel programmes aimed to make guests look good and feel good.

From 24-26 September 2021, W Bali – Seminyak’s inaugural fitness weekend will be enlivened with fun, active and nutritious activations that present outstanding classes in collaboration with the island’s well-known fitness centre, Body Factory Bali, and established yoga haven, The Yogi Lab, as well as popular healthy eateries, Peloton Supershop and In The Raw. In the spirit of W Bali’s philosophy of #DetoxRetoxRepeat, the weekend wouldn’t be complete without a sumptuous feast at Starfish Bloo’s Sunday Brunch, which will feature an array of nutritious delicacies in collaboration with Pelton Supershop.







To ensure guests are well accommodated throughout the fitness weekend, W Bali is also offering a very special room package for those wanting to take full advantage of the resort during this particular weekend. The room packages offer the resort’s Spectacular Ocean Facing rooms and the Marvellous One-Bedroom Pool Villa, with rates inclusive of daily breakfast, in-room amenities, Body Reboot merchandise and complimentary room upgrade from the Wonderful Garden Escape room to the Spectacular Ocean Facing room and from Spectacular Ocean Facing room to the Marvellous One-Bedroom Pool Villa. Prices start from IDR 2,350,000++ per room per night.

On the beverage section, W Bali is offering its own fuel counter, exclusively curated by W Bali’s mixologists as well as nutritious organic cold-pressed juices brought to you by In The Raw.

If you’re super active then you’ll enjoy the highly energetic, calorie-burning workout and wellness programmes in-store including morning breathwork and yoga by The Yogi Lab, followed by HIIT, Pilates, and Strength & Mobility classes by the Body Factory Bali trainers.







Additionally, the weekend happenings will feature a market area where guests can engage with all of the supporting partners of the Body Reboot Weekend, from an F&B masterclass to a special edition of the Sunday Brunch. If you don’t want to join the entire weekend, you can join with a day pass for IDR 100,000 per person per class.

After a full day of workouts, W Bali welcomes the Body Reboot Weekend participants to rejuvenate with the signature treatments from Away Spa and go on a shopping splurge at W the Store, where they can enjoy up to a 20-30% discount.

Lastly, the sessions will feature voucher giveaways for the luckiest participants from Under Armour Indonesia, which will be presented by Under Armour Indonesia ambassador and former national Jiu-jitsu athlete, Simone Julia, who’ll be joining the fun and fit weekend.

To find out more on W Bali’s Body Reboot Weekend, click here! For the full schedule, click here! For more information or reservations on W Bali’s stay offers, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email reservations.wbali@whotels.com

