Despite already being one of the island’s most suave and sophisticated dining destinations, Sundara Bali has been given a total makeover, with fashion brand Dior bestowing designer couture upon the iconic beachfront venue.

The Dior pop-up store and café at Sundara Bali marks the brand’s first venture of this kind in Indonesia, and it certainly is no small feat. Working with Dior’s interior designer Kingsmen Indonesia, Sundara’s entire dining and beach club space extending over two-storeys and more than 1,300 square metres (approximately 14,000 square feet), has been transformed into a fairy-tale showcase for the new Dioriviera Collection 2022.

Despite only being a temporary redecoration, available until 12 August 2022, the designers went so far as to display an underwater installation that runs the length of Sundara’s 57-metre pool. It took four days for scuba divers to the artwork, featuring the Dioriviera logo and Toile de Jouy design.

Sundara stripped its Mezzanine level – removing all furniture, interior wall partitions and 16 chandeliers – to provide a blank canvas for Dior’s interior designer to install their own themed furniture, merchandising displays, fitting rooms and a café.

Dior Café provides a culinary experience that taps into Bali’s relaxed yet chic resort style. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the pop-up café Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by Four Seasons Executive Pastry Chef David Peduzzi and Sundara Chef de Cuisine David Gavin (former Chef de Cuisine at Mozaic Ubud) who drew on their French training and experience to meet Dior Paris’ culinary guidelines. Decadently styled memes are enjoyed upon the first-level terrace, with a private bar and 180-degree views of Jimbaran Bay. On the main dining areas, Sundara continues to serve its modern international and smoky barbecue flavours.

“Four Seasons and Dior are icons of luxury sophistication, and we are proud to demonstrate the creativity, craftsmanship and world-class experience we offer. This is super exciting for Bali as a destination,” says Nicolas Senes, Resort Manager at Four Seasons Resort Jimbaran Bay.

• The Dior showcase at Sundara runs from 30 June until 12 August, 2022, from 10AM to 8PM daily.

• The Dioriviera pop-up store is open by appointment only for consultations with Dior stylists.

• Guests of Four Seasons Resorts Bali enjoy priority access to Dior Café.



Enquiries and bookings:

wa.me/+6281119179068

indonesiaevent@christiandior.com

sundarabali.com