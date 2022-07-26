Fusing Indonesian art and Indonesian cuisine into one experience, the month-long ‘Art and Dine’ programme at The Ritz-Carlton Bali’s Bejana Restaurant invites patrons to dine amongst the works of the late, great artist Made Wianta, through a curated exhibition by Galeri Zen1.

The dining experience takes place in the Nusa Dua resort’s signature Indonesian restaurant, which from 29 July to 28 August 2022 will be adorned with the master pieces of I Made Wianta.

Amidst this curated exhibition by Bali-based fine art collector, Galeri Zen1, guests will be served with a specially-prepared Rijsttafel — a traditional mixed-dish set comprised of different delicacies, allowing diners to savour a range of flavours.

This particular Rijsttafel, or ‘rice table’, will feature regional dishes from Tabanan, such as: Lawar Kuwir Klungah (minced coconut and vegetable dish), Bebek Menyat-nyat (a Balinese-styled duck curry), Ayam Bakar Bejek Belayu (grilled chicken with Balinese chilli relish), Babi Genyol (fried pork in Balinese spices), Pepes Tuna (minced fish steamed in banana leaves), Klepon (a traditional market dessert) and much more.

This traditional spread complements the artist’s story, Tabanan being the maestro’s hometown.

Born 20 December, 1949, I Made Wianta was one of Bali’s – and Indonesia’s – greatest modern and contemporary artists. Whilst starting in the classical Balinese wayang painting tradition, his experiences outside of Bali graduating from the Indonesian Institute of Art in Jogjakarta; then later in European Art in Brussels, expanded his perceptions that led to fascinating pieces of art: those rooted in the philosophies of Bali, but presented in truly modern, global imagery. A combination previously unseen. He was a painter, a poet, a performance artist, a philosopher.

He had prestigious solo exhibitions across the world, including the Venice Biennale in 2003, and Mike Weiss Gallery in New York, USA in 2005. The artist passed away in November, 2020, but his legacy lives on.

For this ‘Art and Dine’ experience at Bejana Restaurant, Galeri Zen1 will bring artworks from Wianta’s ‘Golden Legacy’, the nine specific periods that the artist went through in his artistic and personal journey.

Witness the historical work of I Made Wianta and indulge in the authentic cuisine of his hometown with ‘Art and Dine’ at Bejana Restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton Bali, priced at IDR 618,000++ for two people.

The restaurant opens for dinner from 6PM to 10PM every Wednesday to Sunday.

To book, visit bejanaindonesianrestaurant.com/restaurant

Or Whatsapp: wa.me/+6282144655057

The Ritz-Carlton Bali

Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Lot III, Sawangan, Nusa Dua

+62 361 8498 988

ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/indonesia/bali