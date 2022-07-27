Aimed at being one of Indonesia’s biggest reggae festivals, Katchafest is set to light up the stage at TT Beach Club, Melasti Beach, on Saturday 6 August 2022. Legendary reggae bands, including old school favourites Katchafire, will be bringing back a classic tropical atmosphere to Bali for one day.

Before big DJs made their way to the island, the ‘vibe’ in Bali was all about Bob Marley and reggae, played under the shade of palm trees on Kuta Beach, or local surf boys playing their best amateur covers on salt-rusted guitars. It was a reflection of the slow-paced, sunny experience people came to Bali for. Now, the pace of the island matches the beat of today’s electronic music, fast, buzzing and restless.

Well, it’s time to slow back down and remember the good times — the easy-going times! TT Beach Club (previously Cattamaran Beach Club), found on the white sand shores of Melasti Beach, is inviting island residents to get nostalgic with Katchafest, a reggae festival by the sea.

The all-day, all-night festival will take place on Saturday, 6 August 2022, starting at 1PM until 11PM.

Katchafest Lineup

Katchafest’s namesake is their international headliner Katchafire, a legendary, all-Maori roots reggae band from New Zealand. They’re known for hit songs like ‘Collie Herb Man’, and ‘Irie’.

Indonesian reggae superstar, Ras Muhamad, will also be gracing the stage with his own flair of the genre, surely bringing his own national fanbase with him. Uluroots, an Uluwatu roots reggae band (as their name suggests!) will be representing Bali.

Other artists include Putri Isata, Nday and Ongky.

General Admission tickets are priced at IDR 315.000, with VIP packages available which grant you a dedicated sofa and drinks at TT Beach Club. So if you’re looking to experience a truly tropical, almost nostalgic, experience of Bali with some amazing reggae music, head to Katchafest this August.

General Admissions: https://ttbeach.club/katchafest-ticket/

Guest list and tables: wa.me/+6281237763903 (WhatsApp) | ttbeach.club/contact/ (Hotline) | https://ttbeach.club/

TT Beach Club Bali

Melasti Beach, Jl. Melasti Ungasan, Badung, Bali

IG: @ttbeachclub

ttbeach.club