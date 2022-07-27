If you’ve been longing for a taste of the culinary delicacies of Germany, you won’t have to make the long and exhausting travel all the way there! Das Bistro by Mama’s is here to satisfy all your cravings with its eclectic and tantalising German cuisine.

Conveniently situated on Jalan By Pass Ngurah Rai, just one kilometre from the Dewi Ruci Monument intersection, Das Bistro by Mama’s serves up an extensive menu to be enjoyed from breakfast to dinner. Specialising in hearty comfort food, delight in delectable German sausages, steaks, sandwiches, soups and salads, delicatessen specialities, cakes and pastries, and expertly brewed coffee and tea. Visitors coming in on late afternoons and evenings can enjoy convivial gatherings with family and friends over the exquisite gastronomic offerings, complemented by an impressive variety of cocktails, wine and draught beers.

This German eatery is known for its signature Pork Knuckle dish, a juicy and crispy crackling meat that is tender and flavourful, a staple dish that has been a long-standing crowd favourite to locals and tourists alike. Going back to its origins, this classic Bavarian dish is known to be a popular Oktoberfest meal, though it has since been a beloved dish all year round. Das Bistro’s pork knuckle is carved fresh, best paired with sauerkraut and mashed potatoes for sides. Priced at IDR 295,000, the Pork Knuckle is perfect to be shared for two, or if you’re in the appetite to feast, one might be able to finish it all alone.

Another favourite dish at the restaurant is their Honey Bavarian Baby Back Pork Ribs. Priced at IDR 195,000, this dish is the go-to option for those seeking a quick and easy fix for family and friends. The meat uses an imported Australian grain-fed Black Angus, served with Spanish chorizo and French fries. A sweet and spicy delicacy that’ll surely please your palate.

Additionally, Das Bistro will celebrate Oktoberfest, the native German tradition that is the world’s largest beer festival. Held from 7 to 9 October 2022, the restaurant’s German chef will spoil guests with a personally selected cuisine of the month, paired with an exclusive beer that has yet to be announced.

Das Bistro by Mama’s strives to provide the best quality and value to its approach to food by using only the finest ingredients, from international standard meats, authentic German sausages and hams that are prepared in a hygienic modern kitchen with talented chefs behind it.

Owned and operated by Soejasch Bali, a prominent producer and distributor of fine food in Bali that has been around since 1983, Das Bistro by Mama’s rests at the very core of an expansive new Soejasch Bali Concept Store that houses the restaurant and pub, a separate function area for meetings and gatherings, Mama’s Delikatessen, Bakery Corner, Coffee and Tea Counter, and Soejasch Bali’s Shopping Arcade.

Das Bistro by Mama’s is open Monday to Friday, from 10am to 6pm. For more information or reservations, please call +62 821 4795 8846

Das Bistro by Mama’s

Jl. By Pass Ngurah Rai, No. 88, Denpasar

+62 821 4795 8846

dasbistrobymamas.com