As Bali’s hospitality landscape continues to evolve, a new generation of luxury resorts is redefining the island’s stay experience. Moving beyond lavish amenities, these emerging destinations place greater emphasis on thoughtful design, holistic wellness, sustainability, and a deeper connection to Bali’s natural and cultural surroundings.

Among the island’s rising luxury escapes are Ajowa Resort & Spa Seminyak, La Mewali Resort & Spa Canggu, and Equipoise Resort Ubud. Each offers its own distinct take on contemporary island living, from biophilic retreats and eco-conscious wellness sanctuaries to immersive hideaways inspired by Balinese philosophy, making them some of Bali’s most exciting new resorts to discover.

Ajowa Resort & Spa Seminyak | La Mewali Resort & Spa Canggu | Equipoise Resort Ubud

Ajowa Resort & Spa Seminyak

A New Biophilic Grounded Luxury Destination

As the newest addition to the iNi ViE Hospitality portfolio, Ajowa Resort & Spa Seminyak affirms a philosophy of Return to Grounded Living, presenting a biophilic hospitality approach in which architecture, natural materials, and the surrounding landscape work together to create a more mindful stay.

Ajowa integrates nature into every aspect of the guest experience. Sculptural terracotta architecture follows the movement of natural light, while open spaces encourage fresh air and tropical greenery to flow throughout the property. Warm oak, handcrafted woven accents, natural stone and earthy textures create modern interiors that feel connected to Bali’s environment.

Designed as an intimate retreat, the resort features ten private pool villas: nine Grand One-Bedroom Villas and a Grand Two-Bedroom Villa, featuring landscaped gardens, private pools and warm, earth-toned interiors. The one-bedroom villas have a round king-size bed and sunken lounge, while the larger two-bedroom villa offers generous communal spaces ideal for families or small groups seeking more space.

Beyond the villas, Ajowa encourages guests to embrace breeziness in Seminyak. A rooftop swimming pool provides an elevated view of the surrounding neighbourhood from sunrise through sunset. Dining takes centre stage at Norii Japanese Restaurant, where, alongside sushi and seasonal specialities, the restaurant’s signature yakitori selection offers a sociable and authentic Japanese dining experience.

Wellness remains central to the resort experience at Svaha Spa Ajowa, where Balinese healing practices meet fresh therapies. A menu of massages, body treatments, facials and holistic rituals invites guests to restore balance and reconnect with themselves, reinforcing the resort’s philosophy that true luxury lies not in excess, but in well-being and presence.

inivie.com/ajowaresort

La Mewali Resort & Spa Canggu

A New Design-Led Eco-Wellness Sanctuary

The newest addition to the iNi ViE Hospitality portfolio in Canggu is La Mewali Resort & Spa Canggu, a contemporary sanctuary that blends sculptural architecture, immersive water features and wellness-led hospitality, where design encourages guests to experience Bali through a stronger connection to nature.

The name itself reflects the resort’s eco-wellness philosophy, as La means “The”, while Mewali, derived from the Balinese word for “return”, symbolises a journey back to balance, calm and self. This concept is expressed throughout the property with terracotta architecture, water pools, natural materials and open spaces. Also, despite being close to Canggu’s beaches, restaurants and vibrant lifestyle scene, La Mewali maintains a tranquil atmosphere removed from the bustle.

For accommodation, the One Bedroom Pool Villa with Lagoon Access features cave-inspired interiors, a private plunge pool and direct lagoon access, complemented by a hammock and in-room projector for chill tropical living. Guests seeking a more connected resort experience can choose the Suite Lagoon or Grand Suite Lagoon, both offering direct access to the flowing lagoon system, while the Suite Pool View and Grand Suite Pool View feature open-air bathtubs overlooking the resort’s central swimming pool.

Dining is centred around two distinct concepts that evolve with the day. Wisteria Brunch serves modern breakfast and brunch favourites in a bright, open setting for leisurely mornings, while Puri Pure shifts the focus to familiar Indonesian cuisine in the evening.

Wellness plays an equally important role in the resort experience. At Svaha Spa La Mewali, therapies are complemented by what’s described as Bali’s first Nekara Sound Healing Spa, introducing sound therapy inspired by ancient bronze ceremonial drums. Guests can also enjoy dedicated yoga and Pilates spaces, a fully equipped fitness centre, and arrival rituals that include herbal refreshments, oshibori service, aromatherapy face mist, and a shoulder massage with foot wash upon check-in.

Additional facilities include a sunken swim-up bar nestled within the lagoon network, a cave lounge, candlelit dining experiences, EV shuttle services, concierge assistance and airport transfers on request. As evening falls, subtle lighting transforms the lagoon into a focal mood point.

inivie.com/lamewaliresort

Equipoise Resort Ubud

Redefining Quiet Luxury Through Conscious Balance

Rooted in Bali’s philosophy of Tri Hita Karana – the harmonious relationship between people, nature and the divine – Equipoise Resort Ubud equally embraces sustainability, wellness and cultural connection.

The resort’s architecture is defined by sweeping bamboo structures, reclaimed timber and organic forms that blend naturally into the landscape. Terraced buildings follow hillside contours, allowing open spaces, natural light and tropical breezes to shape the guest experience.

Wellness sits at the heart of the experience through Hammana Spa, where treatments like the Elemental Alignment Blend draw inspiration from Wariga, the ancient Balinese system that interprets time, energy & cosmic balance. This is evident in how a traditional foot-cleansing ritual precedes every treatment.

The philosophy of mindful living continues across Equipoise’s dining experiences. Terra Verte celebrates seasonal, sustainably sourced ingredients served against panoramic views of Ubud’s rice fields, while bespoke in-villa dining, candlelit dinners and Starlight Cinema experiences offer more intimate occasions. Aura Bar provides a calm setting by the pool for signature cocktails, premium spirits and light bites; and further enriching the resort’s culinary offerings, Riserva Steakhouse presents a ritual-led experience unfolding through seven curated moments before the meal itself.

Beyond its villas and wellness spaces, Equipoise encourages guests to engage more with Bali’s living traditions. Guided walks through surrounding rice terraces, seasonal farming activities alongside local communities, and opportunities to witness traditional ceremonies offer insight into rural Balinese life. The cultural programme extends further through artisan-led workshops in silvermaking, pottery, batik painting and wood carving, allowing guests to experience the island’s creative heritage firsthand.

equipoiseresort.com