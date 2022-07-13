Mark your calendar for an epic four-day weekend as Marriott Bonvoy teams up with Moët Hennessy to bring you Dissolve Weekend. From 14-17 July 2022, a series of dining, drinking, dancing experiences will take place in different venues across the island.

Why dissolve? Well it’s an invitation to melt away those troubles and immerse yourself into an epic lineup of food, libations, cocktails and music created by local and international performers, mixologists and chefs. Like the sugar in an Old Fashioned, let yourself become one with the festival experience at Dissolve Weekend.

The first-of-its-kind festival boasts an event line-up that will pique interest and curiosity, connecting people from around the world over food, libations and cocktails crafted from Belvedere Vodka and Moet & Chandon, music, and so much more.

Here’s the summary of events from Thursday, 14 July to Sunday 17 July 2022.

14 July 2022

Rosé Afternoon Tea at Ambar, Mandapa a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Ubud

15 July 2022

Liquid Beats at Atomic 17, Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Hooked on at Starfish Bloo, W Bali – Seminyak

16 July 2022

Power and Revive at W Bali beachfront

Asado at Fire, W Bali – Seminyak

17 July 2022

DISSOLVE Party, W Bali – Seminyak

Full Lineup & Details

Rosé Afternoon Tea at Ambar

In collaboration with Moët Hennessy, Ambar at Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve has brought together some of the island’s best culinary minds for a rosé-themed afternoon tea. A pink-themed wonderland by Pastry Chef and Author Jason Licker and Chef Bayu Retno Timur, Executive Chef of Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the blush-hued pastry creations will be paired with a glass of Chandon – BRUT ROSÉ, the world’s No. 1 loved champagne since 1743. Foodies can expect savory picks of salmon gravlax, seafood arancini, crab tartlet to sweet treats such as guava mousse, pink pavlova, and many more, with entertainment by DJ Nanda from Bali.

Price: Rp 630.000 | 14 July 2022 | 3:00pm – 6:00pm (Price includes an Afternoon Tea Set and a glass of Chandon – BRUT ROSÉ.) BOOK HERE.

Liquid Beats at Atomic 17

Bali’s newest event venue, Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort’s Atomic 17, is slated to be the backdrop for this fun sundowner event featuring the island’s best bartenders. With a drink in hand, jump in for a splash or take dip at the resort’s thematic pool. Nosh on juicy kebabs and springy noodles brought to you by Chef Alit – all at IDR 75,000 net per item. Even better, simply drink up to some of the best liquid creations by Atomic 17’s very own Andrew and The Lawn Canggu’s Daniel Gerves, whose list of accolades include Diageo World-Class 2019 Runner Up, #Hennessymyway 2020 Indonesian winner, and brand ambassador for Moët Hennessy Indonesia 2020. Festival-goers can look forward to dancing to the beats of DJ E Nick, DJ Wilson and DJ Anastasia, REN’s Sound Navigator.

Price per ticket: Rp250.000 | 15 July 2022 | 5:00pm – late (Ticket include entry fee and one drink.)

BOOK HERE.

Hooked on at Starfish Bloo

Hailing from various notable New York restaurants including Brasserie 8 1/2, the one-star Oceana, and La Boqueria Restaurant, Chef Fernando Sindu of Cork & Crew Jakarta teams up with sustainable fish monger and Chef Ryan Thejasukmana of Empak Locale, a premium local seafood provedore working with a collective of fishermen focusing on sustainable line-caught fish. Together W Bali Seminyak’s very own Norberto Palacios, party attendees are in for a remix of flavors – featuring the freshest catch from around Bali, seasoned with Pan-Asian flavors with a Western twist.

Price: Rp835.000 | 15 July 2022 | 6:00pm till late (Price includes one drink) BOOK HERE.

Asado at Fire

Crank up the fire as two flame experts – Chef Vallian Gunawan of Canggu’s Skool Kitchen, whose repertoire includes Michelin-starred restaurants such as Saint Pierre, L’Atelier De Joel Robuchon, and Odette Restaurant in Singapore, and Chef Norberto Palacios of W Bali Seminyak turn up the heat to create a feast of grilled meat spread, Asado-style. A barbecue technique beloved in South America, amp up the fun at Fire’s alfresco terrace, where dinner will be accompanied by a lit fire-themed show.

Price: Rp835.000 | 16 July 2022 | 6:00pm till late (Price includes set dinner menu and one drink)

BOOK HERE.

DISSOLVE Party

As the sun sets and night calls, dissolve in dance with international headliners such as DJ Erik Vilar, DJ Nick Nolte, DJ Dani Brasil, and DJ Femme A take center stage and cap-off the four-day weekend you won’t be forgetting anytime soon. The party will kick off early in the afternoon to the fresh sounds of W Bali Seminyak’s resident DJ Point85 and epic Bali beats of Damian Saint. Set to be the hottest party of the year, be sure to order some of Bali’s favorite tipples and chow down some eats from the food stations.

Price per ticket: Rp250.000 | 17 July 2022 | 4:00pm till late (Ticket includes entry fee and one drink.) BOOK HERE.

Follow @dissolveweekend on Instagram for the latest updates.