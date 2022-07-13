Following the success of the first BHA Sustainable Food Festival in September 2021, Bali Hotels Association (BHA) is proud to announce the launch of the second iteration of the food festival. BHA has partnered with Bali Restaurant and Café Association (BRCA) for this year’s festival, which will run from Friday, 8 July 2022 until Sunday 24 July 2022, featuring 44 participating hotels and restaurants.

In celebration of the reopening of Bali to international visitors, the BHA Sustainable Food Festival allows participating members to showcase the creative and innovative work they have been putting in, striving towards a more sustainable way of operating their business. Echoing the reduce, reuse and recycle practice, which has been at the forefront of business the past few years, this festival is organised to bring more to the table than just the typical food festival. The culinary creations from participating hotels and restaurants can be enjoyed in each participating venue, available for lunch and dinner throughout the festival period.

The key sustainable criteria highlighted from this festival are based on the below points:

• A minimum of two items featured for lunch and three items featured for dinner

• The ingredients used must be 100% sourced from Indonesia

• The menus are encouraged to showcase Indonesian delicacies such as rendang, balado, as well as organically grown produce.

The festival’s objective is to also reduce waste output to as close to zero as possible by encouraging waste reduction practices such as composting and waste separation to facilitate recycling. These initiatives are intended to set a standard for the future by being implemented across all operational areas beyond the festival period. Scholars of Sustenance (SOS), a global food rescue foundation, through SOS Indonesia, has been invited to support the festival, providing options for participating hotels and restaurants to donate prepared, unserved food for better use.

The successful first BHA Sustainable Food Festival held in September 2021 was participated by 30 hotels. The inaugural festival received a positive reception from hotel guests, which also contributed to the local community and economy. Over 45 local suppliers were engaged, with an estimated IDR 300M transaction value in total. This year, the festival extends beyond members of the BHA by including participating members of the BRCA. This allows the festival to have a wider reach and bigger impact, with currently over 40 participating hotel and restaurant locations.

“We are thrilled the Sustainable Food Festival is running for a second consecutive year and that we are now partnering with the BRCA to extend the reach and impact of the event to include notable restaurants in Bali as well as hotels to showcase the great work being done to work with local producers. Visitors to Bali who are looking for an authentic taste profile need to look no further than the participants of this festival for a memorable dining experience,” said Fransiska Handoko, Chairwoman of BHA.

“We are thrilled to see strong participation from our members for the second year running, excited to showcase the best of what Bali has to offer. Suppliers continue to take their quality and sustainability promise to the next level, especially as guests start to return in larger numbers to Bali and are looking for true local tastes, knowing their money is greatly impacting the local economy in a meaningful way,” shared Kevin Girard, Vice-Chair and Director of Sustainability of BHA.

“As a relatively new organisation, we are delighted at the opportunity of joining this year’s festival for our members to showcase to travellers what is currently available in Bali in terms of range and quality of food and beverage items. Be inspired by creations such as jackfruit Rendang, a vegan interpretation of one of Indonesian most famous dishes, heady with a blend of local spice and pure hand-made coconut milk and oil; or embrace tradition with dishes such as Ayam Betutu, Bali’s famed smoky kampung chicken,” said Dean Keddell, owner and operator of Ginger Moon Canteen and Jackson Lily’s, also co-founder of the BRCA.

The festival opened on Friday, 8 July 2022 and will run until Sunday, 24 July 2022. This year’s theme “Bringing Sustainability to the Table” is embedded into the Sustainable Food Festival, celebrating the ability to drive inclusive development and generate new opportunities through the local supply chain.

The festival is open to all customers, you don’t need to be a hotel guest to enjoy the festival in participating hotels. Advanced reservations are highly recommended to secure space availability in both hotels and restaurants, while also guaranteeing correct production amounts of food to avoid wastage.

LIST OF PARTICIPATING HOTELS AND RESTAURANTS:

Discover and savour various dishes from the curated menu of the BHA Sustainable Food Festival at any of the participating hotels and restaurants below. From traditional to contemporary dishes, embark on a culinary adventure as each venue will feature different dishes showcasing their creative and innovative approach toward sustainability.



30 BHA Member Hotels

Ayana Resort and Spa Bali – Bali Garden Beach Resort – COMO Shambhala Estate –COMO Uma Ubud – Conrad Bali – Grand Hyatt Bali – Hotel Tugu Bali – Hilton Bali Resort – Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach – Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach – Jimbaran Puri, A Belmond Hotel – Mamaka by Ovolo – MERUSAKA Nusa Dua (Formerly INAYA Putri Bali) – Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa – Plataran Ubud Hotel and Spa – Raffles Bali – Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa – SenS Hotel & Spa – Ubud – SereS Springs Resort & Spa Singakerta – Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort – Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort – The Amala & The Amala Estate Seminyak – The Apurva Kempinski Bali – The edge Uluwatu – The Ritz-Carlton Bali – The Samaya Seminyak Bali – The Trans Resort Bali – Viceroy Bali (Cascades Restaurant & Bar) – Villa Air Bali – W Bali Seminyak

14 BRCA Members

Bali Asli Restaurant – Bali Wine Cellars – Bumbu Bali, Restaurant & Cooking School and Art Cafe Bumbu Bali – Burgreens – Cibo! Cucina-Deli-Gelateria – Ginger Moon Canteen – Gourmet Garage – Jackson Lily’s – Le gastronome – REV BISTRO – Shima Teppanyaki – The Cellardoor Hatten Wines – The Kelusa – Ultimo Italian Restaurant

To make reservations, please visit www.baliismylife.com to see all participating hotels and restaurants, and their respective menus and to make bookings.

