To those who have been in Bali long enough know that the island’s eclectic culinary scene is constantly evolving, new innovations and experiences are introduced all of the time to keep diners excited and intrigues. Foodies in Bali are in for a treat as ‘Dining Experience Bali’ presents its unique ‘hosted dinner’ concept in the comfort of a stylish villa.

Sometimes, a really good dinner party will beat a meal out even in some of Bali’s best restaurants. There’s just something different about the privacy and homeyness of dinner at ‘home’. This is precisely what Dining Experience Bali offers. Imagine enjoying a superb dinner in a luxurious villa setting, welcomed by two gracious hosts. That’s right, Patrick and Alex are inviting you to Castil di Udara for a curated dinner party.

Located in the tranquil neighbourhood of Umalas, Castil di Udara is not a restaurant (though the culinary offerings are what you would expect from one!) but a gorgeous, modern private villa designed with Balinese style influences. Accommodating up to 8 people, this dining experience welcomes couples or a group of friends, you may also be joined by other guests. It’s an opportunity to make new friends as well as enjoy the intimacy of dining at home, adding a social and wholesome layer to your regular dinner out on the town.

Upon arrival, you’ll receive a warm welcome from Patrick with refreshing homemade cocktails that you can enjoy in the beautiful outdoor living area by the pool. When you are ready for dinner, continue inside where they’ve beautifully set up and decorated the dining table, fit for a wholesome dinner. In addition to preparing your meal, Patrick and Alex will also join you for dinner, where they’ll be happy to share with you their passion for food, cooking and their love for Bali and Indonesia.

Patrick will be cooking most of the dishes, showcasing his passion for international and creative food inspired by his years of travel around the world. Many of the ingredients are local, uplifting the superb produce found on the island. There is a particular focus on seafood as the hosts will buy straight from the Jimbaran fish markets on the same day for ultimate freshness. Patrick has developed close links with local producers and fishermen to ensure quality and consistency of the ingredients. As for spices, they come from the nearby islands, brought back to Bali during Patrick’s last trips around Indonesia.

Guests will be able to witness first-hand as Patrick puts his skills to work behind the spectacular open-kitchen, with a range of dishes from Grilled Jumbo Shrip, Red Snapper Sashimi, Salmon Sashimi, Tuna Asparagus Salad, and more. When it comes to desserts, Alex is the man in charge. As a dessert master, he’ll prepare you one of his favourite desserts to end the night on a high note. Premium wine pairings are also available for the dinner.

The dining experience at Castil di Udara is an exciting new concept in Bali’s ever-evolving dining scene and will surely give guests unforgettable memories. The dinner is priced at IDR 650,000 per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 821 4520 6776 or email diningexperiencebali@gmail.com

Dining Experience Bali

at Castil di Udara

Jl. Tegal Cupek, Gang Wayang No. 42b, Kerobokan

IG: @dining.experience.bali

FB: Diningexperiencebali

diningexperiencebali.com