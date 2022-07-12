One of the world’s most renowned music platforms, Boiler Room, is returning to Bali in a big way. On 22 and 23 July 2022, the platform will be taking over the entirety of Desa Potato Head in Seminyak, showcasing an eclectic mix of international and local artists across a whole range of genres. It’s a music experience not to be missed.

• About Boiler Room

• Indonesian & International Lineup Highlights

• Full Boiler Room Bali Lineup

• Food and Beverage Curation

• Access to Boiler Room Bali

About Boiler Room

Boiler Room is an independent music platform and cultural curator, connecting club culture to the wider world, through parties, film and video. Whilst Boiler Room has held events on the island before, the upcoming weekend takeover will be of epic proportions: 30 DJs and live acts performing across four stages set up across the impressive Desa Potato Head grounds.

The Boiler Room lineup in Bali features a kaleidoscope of musical genres, from house to disco to hip-hop. Of course, those familiar with Boiler Room will know that the platform was born from London’s underground music scene, and thus brings to stage artists that embody this ethos.

Highlights from Indonesia

Representing Indonesia across the weekend is the Leaving Records affiliated Asa Tone trio – which includes Jakarta’s Melati Malay and NYC’s Tristan Arp and Kaazi accompanied by composer Ariel Kalma -, Jakarta-based hip hop artist BAP., previous Norrm Radio and Noods Radio resident Bagvs, club night and record label Dekadenz and Indonesian disco aficionados Diskoria.

There will be a showcase from Indonesian music archive initiative Irama Nusantara alongside sets from Cocktail d’Amore’s Jonathan Kusuma and Orbitware’s Mairakilla.

International Highlights

Guests can also expect to find themselves lost in a polyrhythmic club set from Portugal’s DJ N Fox, in a spiritual journey with Floating Points and in an excursion of style and tempo with Tokyo’s Lil Mofo. South Korean duo Salamanda will be performing live following the release of their acclaimed third album ‘ashbalkum’ on Human Pitch, Washington artist Dreamcastmoe will be bringing his slick take on R&B, funk, soul and jazz, and Eglo Records’ Shy One will be bringing her high energy eclecticism.

Full Lineup

Spot your favourite artists:

Andras, Anja, Antal, Asa Tone & Ariel Kalma, Audrey Danza, BAP., Bagvs, Bayu, Belda, DJ N Fox, Dekadenz, Diskoria, Dreamcastmoe, Floating Points, Fraktal, Gero, Harvey Sutherland, Irama Nusantara, Jonathan Kusuma, Kenya, Komang, Lil Mofo, Mairakilla, Matias Aguayo, Munir, Pleasure, Pookie, Salamanda, Shy One, Sophie McAlister

Food and Beverage Curation

The program doesn’t stop at the music; it also features several food stalls satisfying both local and international cravings. Food and beverage over the weekend will be presented by:

Baked x Room4Dessert®, Braud, Baro Bakery, Kaum, Kura Kura Beer, MeVui Vietnamese Kitchen, Nasgero, Pande Egi, Warung Maaaaak and more.

Tickets to Boiler Room Bali

Event starts at 4PM, 22 & 23 July 2022

• Daily Pass – IDR 750.000

• Weekend Pass – IDR 1,300,000

• OR, Book a room at Potato Head, inclusive of: 2 (two) complimentary passes + exclusive access to the ZODIAC nightclub pop-up. Rates start from IDR 4,850,000+

Pass and booking details here.