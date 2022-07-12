It’s time for a holiday, a sunny one at that, which is why The Stones – Legian, Bali has prepared an all-new stay package just for the season. ‘Tropical Escape’ includes additional benefits aimed at providing guests with a range of in-house experiences during their stay.



Go straight to: Tropical Escape Package

Located just across Kuta Beach The Stones – Legian Bali is Marriott’s first Autograph Collection Hotel in the Asia Pacific region. This 5-star hotel embodies what a tropical destination should be about: palm trees plotting the pool side, hammocks and beanbags at the ready on the gardens, cool drinks offered at the sun-loungers — scenes of the ultimate summer getaway!

The Stones is home to a whole array of great facilities, including their celebrated Celestine Spa, Gaia Gym and gourmet restaurants — the signature venue being Big Fish Bar & Grill. a cosy and casual eatery focusing on fresh, locally-sourced produce and sustainable seafood, offering healthy salads, succulent steak and freshly grilled seafood. At the centre of it all is their ‘oasis’: a 3000-square-metre pool, complete with swim-up bar and loungers sunk in the shallow waters to keep you cool.

The rooms at The Stones — Legian Bali, like the resort itself, are modern and stylish, with marble bathrooms, rainforest showers and pool views. Of course, for those who want to get out and explore, the hotel offers easy access to Kuta, Legian and Seminyak where a host of vibrant dining, shopping, nightlife and beachfront experiences can be found.

Tropical Escape Package

The Stones Hotel’s latest special stay package is ‘Tropical Escape’, inviting guests to enjoy more from the hotel, for longer, and for less. The package includes:

– Daily Buffest Breakfast

– Daily Afternoon Tea

– A Bucket of Beer

– Discount on Food and Beverage

– Discounts on Spa

– Late Check Out

The package is priced at IDR 2,461,331 per room, per night. This is valid for a minimum stay of 4 nights.

Book your ‘Tropical Escape’ at The Stones – Legian Bali by contacting:

Email: reservations.stones@marriotthotels.com

Phone: +62 361 3005 888

Website: Use the promotional code J3I online at www.stoneshotelbali.com

The Stones – Legian, Bali

Jl. Raya Pantai Kuta, Banjar Legian, Legian

+62 361 300 5888