One of the island’s most anticipated events, Dissolve Weekend, returns to Bali for a two-day event from 10-11 March 2023. Though welcoming a line-up of amazing musical artists, the festival goes beyond the tunes, with food and drinks all part of the experience.

Powered by Marriott Bonvoy, Dissolve Weekend is spread across the island to expand the festival fun to different locations, including Kuta, Pandawa and Seminyak. With its catchy name and cheeky logo, Dissolve Weekend is an invitation to melt away from the hustle and bustle of life and careen into fun and frolic. From nibbles and bites, to DJs and dance floors, there’s something for everyone.

Dissolve Weekend Lineup:

DSL V Kuta at Aloft Kuta Friday, 10 March 2023 – 6PM till late

Featuring: DJ Evie Bring your swimsuit and get ready to switch up the vibes. Splash the evening away with heaps of foam, delicious bites & sips, and dissolve into DJ Evie’s party beat. Tickets IDR 50.000, including one free beer. Marriott Bonvoy Members: Free Entrance and Free Drink. Purchase Ticket Now

Sunset Melt at Roosterfish Beach Club Friday, 10 March 2023 – 2PM till late

Featuring: DJ Rafa G and DJ X-Jane



Dance and dissolve in a Caribbean themed party with foams, pool, and fantastic ocean-inspired food & drinks. Pre-sale Ticket (1 – 9 March 2023): IDR 150,000net; At the Door: IDR 200.000 net. Purchase Ticket Now

DISSOLVE at W Bali Seminyak Saturday, 11 March 2023 – 4PM till late

Featuring: Anthony May, Manuel Coby, Femme A and DJ Rafa Dissolve in dance as international headliners such as Anthony May, Manuel Coby, Femme A and DJ Rafa take centre stage, set to make it a weekend you won’t soon forget! Be sure to indulge in great cocktails and chow-down bites from the food stations. Pre-sale Ticket (until 10 March 2023): IDR 150,000net; At the Door: IDR 250.000 net. Marriott Bonvoy Members enjoy 1 free cocktail or mocktail. Purchase Ticket Now

Earn and Redeem with Marriott Bonvoy

As a Marriott Bonvoy Member, partygoers can earn points towards free nights at Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts worldwide. Bar hop your way through the island this Dissolve Weekend and check out participating restaurants & bars now in Bali .