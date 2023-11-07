One of Indonesia’s largest and longest standing electronic music festival comes to Bali to celebrate its 15th anniversary edition. Taking place from 8 – 10 December, Djakarta Warehouse Project 2023 will once again set the GWK Cultural Park alight.

With humble beginnings in 2008 starting as a night club event in Jakarta created by Ismaya Live, Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) has grown to become one of Indonesia’s most anticipated annual music festivals. DWP’s popularity grew due to the fact that it gave a platform to a wide spectrum of dance music genres, bringing international and Indonesian artists a platform and a stage that would blow festival-goers away. This all culminates at the festival’s main stage dubbed ‘Garuda Land’, inspired by the country’s eagle coat of arms, Garuda Pancasila.

DWP’s 15th Anniversary Edition (#DWPXV) will be held over three days at GWK Cultural Park, home to the iconic Garuda Wisnu Kencana statue that lords over the southern peninsula. This will set the scene for an epic festival weekend.

Djakarta Warehouse Project 2023 Lineup and Headliners

This year’s lineup includes huge international artists. Back to play on the DWP stage after 10 years will be David Guetta, currently the #4 most streamed artist on Spotify globally, with two Grammy awards, 11 Grammy nomination under his belt. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have also been announced as this year’s headliners; the pair were voted electronic music’s most renowned DJ duo in the world.

DJ Snake will be back for his third appearance on the DWP stage, having performed at DWP 2016 and DWP 2022. Australian house and techno producer, Paul Fisher — best known for his stage name Fisher — will bringing his tunes and energy to Bali for the festival. Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, best known as part of Swedish House Mafia; Galantis and also Alok will be delivering their EDM performances to the captive crowd.

The huge artist list goes in, opening up the festival to a wide range of sub-genres including Dutch producer Oliver Heldens (Deep House), Ben Gold (Trance), Giorgia Angiuli (Techno), DJ’s Kenth Kvien and Marcus Nrodii who play as Da Tweekaz (Hardstyle) will all be part of the eclectic mix of music at the festival.

In addition to the main festival the debut of DWP Music Week will see the celebrations spread across multiple venues, leading up to the main event. This begins on 6 December 2023, and continues to 11 December 2023.

General Entry and VIP Tickets are available as both daily passes or 3-day passes. VIP Tickets include exclusive queues, dedicated restrooms, private bars, as well as access to the VIP lounge, VIP park, and VIP viewing area.

Tickets are available through the official website, but festival-goers can get download the ‘Ismaya Live App’ for the latest news and updates from DWPXV.

@djakartawarehouseproject | dwpfest.com