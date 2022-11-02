Canggu’s constantly developing dining scene welcomes a new addition with the opening of Peachy, an all-day hotspot for those looking for a cosy venue to hang out with friends and family in a vibrant setting.

Opened in late October 2022, Peachy is located on the infamous Canggu shortcut, inviting guests to indulge in the idyllic venue to escape the bustle of the island from day to night. The lively establishment presents guests with a restaurant and lounge bar set over three floors. Take in the views of the lush rice field surroundings from the top floor as you share and converse over flavourful meals and beverages with friends, family or new acquaintances.

The culinary offerings at Peachy are inspired by the island and their love for Mediterranean flavours, where they’ve curated a menu designed around sharing plates. The chefs promote an environmentally-conscious approach to the menu, utilising fresh locally-sourced produce in collaboration with local farmers and distributors to present deliciously fresh, quality dishes.

The shared menu offerings comprise Small plates with the likes of Confit Garlic Flat Bread, Thyme and Rosemary Focaccia, Oyster, Blue Claw Prawn, Slipper Lobster, Crackling Pork Belly, Crispy Skin Duck, Beef Tartare, Beef Kofta, Octopus and more. The Large plate menu offers dishes including Half Chicken, Rib Eye, Tempura Cauliflower, Mangrove Jack and Lamb Shoulder, along with a variety of Sides.

If you’re really hungry and don’t feel like sharing, the menu also offers full-course dishes including Half Chicken with baharat, pumpkin and mustard greens salad; Lamb Shoulder with house-made tabbouleh, flatbread and muhammara; and Spiced Beef Burger with cheddar, labneh, harissa, lettuce, tomato and French fries.

As a family-friendly venue, Peach also provides a Kids Menu the little ones will enjoy including Peachy Bowl with a choice of Fried Squid or Roast Chicken, Cheeseburger and Chicken Bites. End your meal on a sweet note with their Desserts including Chocolate Three Ways, Pavlova with white chocolate and peach liqueur, and Cheesecake Mille Feuille with caramel.

Peachy also presents extensive beverage offerings for those looking to sip on icy cold beers, refreshing craft cocktails or fine wines and spirits. Get your beers on tap, bottles or cans, while the impressive wine list offers a variety of sparkling, champagne, rosé and Moscato, white and red wines.

For cocktail lovers, indulge in the array of creative concoctions such as Be Passion, Pandan Colada, Gimlet de Passion, Zombie Hunter and more. Non-alcoholic beverages include mocktails, fresh juices and soft drinks.

As part of their environmentally conscious initiative, Peachy provides electric scooters and a charging station right at their parking space.

Peachy is open daily from 11am until late. For more information, contact +62 821 4520 7114 or follow their official Instagram @peachybali

Peachy

Jl. Subak Canggu

+62 821 4520 7114

hello@peachybali.com

peachybali.com