Nestled on the shores of Jimbaran Bay, the iconic Sundara has long been one of the most favoured destinations for both residents and visitors of Bali. Consistently providing fresh experiences to guests, Sundara has appointed a new Head Chef, David Gavin, to spearhead the culinary team along with a revamped menu inspired by Jimbaran’s famed beachfront barbecue culture.

David Gavin

The popular Sundara continues its refined growth by introducing its new Chef de Cuisine, Swedish-born David Gavin, who enhances the culinary offerings at the beloved venue with his umami-filled dishes that honour the unique and eclectic ingredients of Indonesia’s spices.

Introducing a reimagined menu that pays homage to Jimbaran’s traditional coconut-husk barbecues, the new dishes are in one way or another touched by raw flame, be it through roasting, grilling or smoking. Chef David’s innovative use of local flavours and impeccable presentation mirrors his vast knowledge and love for Indonesia, honed from experiences working with some of Bali’s most prolific chefs during his six-year tenure at the legendary Mozaic Ubud. Under the guidance of Mozaic’s chef-owner Chris Salans, Chef David perfected the craft of combining French techniques and presentation with micro- and wild-sourced local ingredients.

Channeling the knowledge gained from Balinese chefs, the celebrated chef has learned how to incorporate the rich spices from across the Indonesian archipelago. This approach differs from the more conventional European kitchens he previously worked at.

“Most dishes, if not all, have an Indonesian angle to them. So there are way more spices! Chefs here might use 20 different spices in a single dish. And everything they use is local: cinnamon, star anise, cloves, nutmeg, and so on,” said Chef David.

Liam Nealon, Executive Chef of Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay said “The result is a more refined and locally-inspired dining experience. It’s now got a stronger Bali connection as David’s really passionate about local flavours and rare ingredients, and his cooking techniques bring out the best of each ingredient.”

Liam Nealon, Executive Chef of Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

With an extensive library of dishes, there are plenty of delicacies on the menu that stands out including the Crispy Baby Pig, which is served with a chutney of snakefruit instead of the usual apple you’d find on a Western menu, charred cabbage, confit garlic and mustard jus. Another recommended item on the menu is the Smoked Australian Wagyu Brisket, served with fresh green peppercorns plucked from the hills of North Ubud and roasted local sweet potato.

Considering its Jimbaran location, of course, there’s seafood galore offered on the menu. Seafood lovers should try the Salmon cured in kelp from the appetiser section, which comes with an Indonesian sauce vierge, smoked avocado and fresh herbs, as well as the whole Jimbaran-style Snapper-for-Two, served with sambal matah, local lime, lemon basil, red rice and “morning glory” water spinach.

Developing the new menu has granted Chef David to obtain some of the benefits that come with working in Bali, including the creative freedom for even the smallest of details such as designing plates to match each dish, which adds another bespoke element to the overall Sundara experience for guests.

Liam, who himself began as Chef de Cuisine at Sundara years ago, having returned to Jimbaran Bay following stints at Four Seasons Sayan and Thailand, Is thrilled to have David join Sundara’s global culinary team. He works closely with Executive Pastry Chef David Peduzzi, Executive Sous Chef Made Adijaya and Sous Chef Angga Umaniasa.

Executive Pastry Chef David Peduzzi Executive Sous Chef Made Adijaya Sous Chef Angga Umaniasa

Boasting a laidback yet sophisticated style, the menu complements Sundara’s elegant atmosphere and golden sunsets. The striking venue allows guests to sit alongside the open kitchen with front-row seats to watch the chefs at work or opt for a beachfront table and marvel at the mesmerising views and sound of the waves. The venue’s two-storey design accommodates all types of evenings, from sunset cocktails on the al-fresco terrace to date nights and family dinners in the chic dining room. Sundara also features private dining rooms that can accommodate up to 20 people, while the entire Mezzanine level is equipped with a private balcony bar for events of up to 100 people.

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or Chat via FS Chat

Sundara Bali

at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

+62 361 708 333

sundarabali.com