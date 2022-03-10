When one thinks of Jimbaran, what comes to mind? The iconic Jimbaran Bay, of course, as well as its accompanying sunsets. Just as famous is the Jimbaran seafood, with rows of restaurants grilling up fresh-caught fish on the beach – a long-time favourite. Inspired by the smokey scenes from their neighbours, the team at Sundara have launched a hot new dinner concept, where everything is flavoured by flames. This high-end barbecue experience is now available every evening, with dishes — even desserts and cocktails — prepared with an element of roasting, grilling or smoking.

Such a menu could not be done anywhere else, as Sundara is home to Indonesia’s only Kopa Smoke Oven – an Austrian invention fuelled by coffee wood, renowned for its precise smoking and temperature control. This modern barbecue innovation has allowed Chef Angga Winarjaya and team to infuse meats, seafood, sweets and plant-based dishes with a perfectly balanced smoky flavour and tenderness. This takes the Jimbaran experience to a new level of sophistication, as premium ingredients are prepared to perfection with authentic Asian flavours, the Sundara way.

This is an a la carte menu with a whole range of flame-flavoured delicacies. From their seafood selection, all fresh from Jimbaran’s fishing boats, you’ll find 800-gram bamboo lobster served with sambal matah, or the popular grilled octopus with saffron potato. For the ultimate ocean-to-table experience, the seafood-on-ice platter is laden with Tasmanian salmon sashimi, yellowfin tuna sashimi, flower crab, clams, tiger prawns and crowned with bamboo lobster.

When it comes to a barbecue, its the meat menu that thrives of course: Sundara presents a 1-kilogram 200-day grain-fed Angus T-bone grilled; beef short ribs smoked slow-and-low for 12 hours; tandoor roasted lamb chops; smoked duck and chicken; BBQ-glazed pork ribs, and house-made pork and lamb merguez sausages, just to name a few.

But everything has a touch of smoke or fire. The Burrata salad comes with smoked tomato sorbet, the panna cotta is made with smoked cream, and the profiteroles are filled with smoky 72% dark chocolate and Scotch sauce. Mixologist Sufian Mahmoud joins the party too, presenting an incredible Kelapa Negroni, aged in an old coconut and then slow-smoked inside the Kopa for extra flavour.

With their prime location on Jimbaran Bay, Sundara has always been a sophisticated destination along the iconic beachfront. Their 57-metre pool and stylish daybeds beckoning leisurely swims and luxuriating under the sun, with cocktails to help cool off. With their barbecue menu, the venue entices diners to soak up the captivating evening ambience, with torches lighting the courtyard and the sounds of the sea lapping against the sand.

Sundara Bali

at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

+62 361 708333

sundarabali.com