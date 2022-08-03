If you are seeking a revitalising wellness experience on your upcoming visit to Bali, five-star The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is now offering their Eat Pray Spa package, a rejuvenating escape at their signature Heavenly Spa by Westin Bali.

Bali is globally renowned as a health and wellness destination, where its centuries-old culture and traditions are steeped in spiritual healing and holistic wellness practices, making it one of the world’s most thriving oases for all things wellbeing. With the Eat Pray Spa programme, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali invites guests to embark on a holistic wellness discovery at their beachfront sanctuary with meticulously curated programmes that will ensure guests feel renewed and complete.

Nestled on the prime beachfront location within an exclusive enclave on the island’s southern coastline, the family-friendly resort has long been a top choice for visitors of the island to indulge in a relaxing retreat in one of its 443 rooms and five-star luxury facilities and amenities – a haven where guests can feel their best and experience complete renewal.

The Eat Pray Spa programme at Heavenly Spa will begin with a Melukat Ceremony, a Balinese purification ritual to cleanse you both spiritually and physically from negative energy. Following this, guests will continue to a curated selection of their Eat Well menu to nourish their bodies with a healthy meal. Then, guests can enjoy a pampering experience with a 90-minute body and face massage that includes an additional ‘Hands Purifying Ritual’, 30-minute access to thermal facilities and a 10-minute sound bath meditation to conclude the journey.

The Eat Pray Spa programme at Heavenly Spa is priced at IDR 1,150,000 per person and IDR 2,400,000 per couple. Advanced reservation is required . *T&C apply.

For guests wanting to indulge a little more and enjoy the facilities of the luxurious resort with a leisurely stay, the resort also offers the Eat Pray Spa stay package. The stay package includes a three-night stay at a Deluxe Room; daily breakfast for two persons; one Balinese purification ritual (melukat), 90-minute face and body massage, hands cleansing ritual and sound bath; one nourishing dining; energising daily activity programmes; access to 24-hours WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio; and Wi-Fi access.

This offer is valid for a booking period until 31 August 2022 and for stay dates until 31 December 2022. Use promotional code ‘SPA’ when making your booking. To find out more, click here!

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 771 906 or email spa.bali@westinn.com

