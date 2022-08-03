Graciously elevated high above the lush palms on the legendary Kuta Beach strip is a newly launched rooftop oasis: Kuta Social Club. Nestled on the exquisite rooftop of Mamaka by Ovolo, Bali’s first urban resort, the opening of Kuta Social Club is set to revitalise the neighbourhood with a jolt of fresh vibes in its unique lifestyle and leisure hotspot.

Officially launched on Saturday, 30 July 2022, Kuta Social Club presents itself as the pioneering premier rooftop haven in the Kuta – Legian area. A vibrant lifestyle and leisure destination above the bustling streets, Kuta Social Club welcomes guests to the indulgent experiences that draw together the best in food, fun and fitness, from day to night.

Imagine lazing poolside during the day and getting that perfect sun-kissed skin then experiencing golden hour, feasting your eyes upon Bali’s mesmerising sunsets from high above the horizon. Kuta Social Club will feature discerningly-curated music in the background to set the scene, from 80s hip-hop to groovy jazz and tropical sunset tunes to classic disco. The venue’s regular events calendar will bring in local and international talents to ramp up the vibes.

Sumptuous Food, Indulgent Cocktails

Embodying the sun-soaked spirit of Bali’s surf culture, the rooftop pool club boast a day club experience that will entice your appetite and please your palates with its delectable Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, all prepared and cooked over the charcoal grill from the impressive open kitchen.

Spearheaded by Executive Chef, Ben Harrington, the menu at Kuta Social Club incorporates locally sourced and freshly caught ingredients from the land and sea, elevated with the chef’s innovative brilliance to produce something entirely new to Kuta. Indulge in a variety of seafood platter, dry-aged tomahawk, whole ‘catch-of-the-day’ fish, and an array of grilled delicacies including octopus, king prawns and lobster.

When it comes to drinks, guests will be spoiled with creative concoctions; these redefine classic cocktails and culture with contemporary reimaginations. Utilising the finest local ingredients, innovative concoctions take guests through a new journey in mixology with its selection of Spiked Juices, Spritzers, Shooters, Alcoholic Gelatos and Sorbets, alongside a wide range of spirits, bubbles and wines.

Scenic Space, Vibrant Design

Featuring a gem-blue rooftop infinity pool, guests are welcomed to let down their hair and unwind poolside on the cabanas or daybeds as they enjoy the sweeping views of the ocean and rolling waves on the vista. Whether you come to chill or for the thrills, the venue embodies laidback vibes, with a design that boasts a cool yet classy milieu.

Tastefully designed by ara Design, the venue showcases a lot of geometric shapes, retro elements and bold colours, particularly the blue of the ocean that is heavily featured as a recurring element throughout the venue. They also incorporate natural materials and textures, including wood, rattan, shells and weaves.

Kuta Social Club is open daily, from 11am to 11pm. For more information, please visit kutasocialclub.com

Kuta Social Club

at Mamaka by Ovolo

Jl. Pantai Kuta No. 32, Kuta Beach

+62 361 849 6500

kutasocialclub@ovolohotels.com

kutasocialclub.com