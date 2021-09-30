Following its initial opening back in November 2020, Kuta’s brand-new urban resort, MAMAKA by Ovolo, has now entirely launched and is operating in full swing, welcoming modern travellers from across the globe to enjoy its accommodation, services, facilities and offerings to the fullest extent.

Mamaka Rooftop & Swimming Pool

As a beacon of good vibrations, MAMAKA by Ovolo is an exciting addition to the Kuta neighbourhood’s much-needed ‘facelift’ and now that the boutique resort has fully launched, travellers can find themselves nestled in the comfort and warmth of the first urban resort in Bali with its complete offerings.

The opening of MAMAKA by Ovolo in the Kuta-Legian area marks it as the brand’s flagship Indonesian property and the first outside of Hong Kong and Australia. Situated in the legendary Kuta-Legian neighbourhood, the vibrantly designed urban resort enjoys a prime location literally overlooking Kuta Beach. Renowned as the ultimate sunset spot on the island, the Kuta area is filled with entertainment destinations, shopping centres and, of course, Kuta Beach’s world-famous surf break.

The Visionary Design and Aesthetics









In line with the brand’s motto of “bringing back the good vibrations”, MAMAKA by Ovolo’s design concept has been exquisitely conceived by Ara Design, seamlessly integrated with the Ovolo DNA. The design takes inspiration from the Balinese spirit by combining vibrant colours and natural elements, complemented by Bali’s ethereal sun rays to present an elegantly simple yet warm ambience.

“Kuta is definitely in need of something new and fresh to attract more modern and lifestyle-oriented visitors to the area through vibrant colours, design, and a focus on details,” Ara Design said. “We are very honoured to work with Ovolo Group to help develop MAMAKA in Bali and deliver an innovative and inspiring design to the Kuta neighbourhood,” they added.

Coming into MAMAKA’s main lobby, guests will be treated to an art masterpiece by Punkmetender, his first-ever masterpiece in Indonesia, in the form of a captivating 3D butterfly-shaped artwork suspended above the entrance and another one in the guest lounge. Originally from Los Angeles, USA, Punkmetender has exclusively constructed a unique form of mural installation by incorporating three-dimensional butterfly shapes to capture the essence of a butterfly’s elegant movement mid-flight, which represents a connection between a spiritual and physical level.

“I’m very thrilled to present my artworks throughout the public spaces of MAMAKA in Bali, inspired by the intersection of street art and high fashion,” said Romaine AKA Punkmetender.

The Vibrant Rooms

Swagger Suite

Swagger Suite Bathroom

Swagger Suite

Presenting guests with a unique stay experience at every level of the resort, MAMAKA by Ovolo features 191 stylishly designed rooms and suites, each of which presents a vibrant design concept that complements the interiors, tastefully reflecting the natural essence of Balinese culture.

MAMAKA’s signature Swagger and Top Gun suites are outfitted with a private mini-bar, fully equipped with shaker, jigger, strainer, long bar spoon and more, encouraging guests to get in touch with their creative side and conjure up their own cocktails en-suite.

Guests can also enjoy a collection of photographs by Australian photojournalist, Jason Childs, in every room. As one of the world’s most prominent surf photographers, the photographs showcases his signature that highlights the Balinese culture, surf scene, and many more.

Top Gun SuiteLiving Room

Top Gun Suite Balcony

Top Gun Suite 2nd Bedroom

Top Gun Suite Master Bedroom

Top Gun Suite Private Bar

“We can’t wait to welcome back our guests and deliver the mind-blowing and unique experience in the Ovolo way,” said Joel Bartlett, General Manager of MAMAKA by Ovolo. He also added, “MAMAKA’s perfect location on Kuta Beach brings a much-needed revamp to the area and we are here to bring back the good vibrations.”

The Fully-Equipped Facilities

24/7 Wellness Zone

As a lively, brand-new urban resort, MAMAKA always encourages guests to stay active during their holidays, which is why the resort offers an array of activities guests can participate in. This includes 24/7 access to the Wellness Zone, which is equipped with new gym equipment from TRX, boxing, balancing surfboard and more. What’s great is that this facility is not exclusively for in-house guests only, outside guests can also take advantage of the fitness facility by signing up for a Gym Membership package.

Additionally, MAMAKA doesn’t take its prime location as a surfing hotspot of Kuta Beach for granted, which is why they have perfectly teamed up with Quiksilver Bali Surf Academy to provide guests with great surfing lessons by the skilled ISA-certified coaches.

The Palate-Stimulating Flavours at MAMAKA by Ovolo

Social Hour

In-Room Dining

Heading over to the F&B side of things, guests can indulge in the innovative culinary offerings at Street 32 Cocktail Bar & Eatery, serving guests with tantalising Pan-Asian street food-inspired bites along with exceptionally handcrafted cocktails and beverages that’ll please your tastebuds.

Offering the best locally sourced coffee beans and perfect blends to the Kuta-Legian strip, One Pink Goat AKA OPG Coffee, is set within a corner of Street 32. Displaying a modern-designed espresso machine by EspressoDECK, the first in Indonesia, coffee connoisseurs can expect a smooth yet rich taste during their morning pick-me-up from OPG Coffee.

Guests looking for visual thrills should not miss sunset sessions up at Mamaka Rooftop. Featuring an open-air design, Mamaka Rooftop grants guests uninterrupted views overlooking the majestic Indian Ocean. A sanctuary to kick back and relax, the venue features an expansive swimming pool, daybeds, and sun loungers where guests can sip back their favourite cocktails, socialise with other travellers and get the perfect sun-kissed skin. Designed as a lively dining and entertainment hub, the elevated venue of Mamaka Rooftop makes it an idyllic space to host private events and social gatherings. Moreover, Mamaka is set to launch meeting spaces by the end of October 2021.

Enticing Reopening Offers and Promos

Bali High Room

Summer Garden Terrace Room

Kokomo Room

To celebrate its long-awaited reopening, MAMAKA by Ovolo is offering fantastic room packages with rates starting from IDR 700,000 nett/room/night for a minimum of 2 nights’ stay, inclusive of Ovolo’s signature perks including breakfast for 2 persons, first drink’s on them, F&B credit of up to IDR 200,000 per stay, loot bag, self-service laundry, access to 24/7 Wellness Zone, and complimentary upgrade to the next room category (subject to availability). Additionally, guests are entitled to a 25% discount for the entrance ticket to Waterbom Bali as well as a 20% discount for an in-room massage.

MAMAKA by Ovolo is also offering a long-stay deal! Stay longer and enjoy a better deal with room packages starting from IDR 2,600,000 nett for 7 days stay. The package includes super-speed Wi-Fi, 24/7 access to Wellness Zone, first drink’s on them, a loot bag and self-service laundry. Long-staying guests are entitled to a 15% F&B discount, 25% OFF Waterbom Bali entrance ticket and 15% OFF for in-room massage.

Guests’ Safety and Wellbeing

To guarantee guests a comfortable and safe stay experience, safety and hygiene have always been a top priority at MAMAKA by Ovolo. The resort has implemented all health and safety procedures per the guidelines of local authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO). MAMAKA has also been rewarded the Clean, Health, Safety & Environmental Sustainability (CHSE) certification by the Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy Indonesia.

In addition to that, all Ovolo hotels throughout Hong Kong, Australia and Bali have launched the ‘Vax. Pact.’ initiative, a commitment to ensure the welfare of guests and Ovolo employees by aiming 100% of its employees to be fully vaccinated by year-end, which is why the staff and colleagues at MAMAKA by Ovolo and their immediate families have been fully vaccinated.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 849 6500, email reservations.bali@ovolohotels.com or visit mamakabyovolo.com

MAMAKA by Ovolo

Jl. Pantai Kuta No. 32, Legian, Kuta

+62 361 849 6500

reservations.bali@ovolohotels.com

mamakabyovolo.com