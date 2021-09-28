Each year, the month of October is always highly anticipated as it is the month where the world’s largest Volksfest – Oktoberfest – is celebrated all around the globe. Be prepared for over a month-long full of beer, food and all the shenanigans that come with it as Breman Brewery & Bar redefines the age-old tradition of the Bavarian culture and present their first-ever Oktoberfest event: OKTOBRE!

In celebration of Germany’s world-renowned beer festival, Breman Brewery & Bar is hosting OKTOBRE! in the hopes of bringing back the hype to Bali’s tourism industry. From Thursday, 30 September 2021 until Sunday, 14 November 2021, Breman Brewery & Bar will be collaborating with five other prominent F&B establishments, spanning across Bali’s best tourism hotspots.

Oktoberfest wouldn’t be… well, Oktoberfest without its staple beer: Märzen, a lager that is traditionally served at the Munich Oktoberfest. This is why craft beer connoisseurs on the island should prepare to engage their senses because they are in for a special treat. Brewed exclusively for this exciting occasion, craft beer enthusiasts can indulge in the Balinese Märzen! The Balinese Märzen is Breman’s spin on the traditional Märzen, featuring a handsome light amber hue with rich biscuit taste and aroma, with a delightfully full-bodied feel and smooth finish.





An Oktoberfest festival should always include a sumptuous feast and OKTOBRE! will showcase a variety of mouth-watering platters of pork knuckles, chargrilled chicken and pork sausages. In true Breman fashion, strong Balinese influences are seamlessly integrated with these tantalising culinary offerings that are presented share-style in generous portions to be enjoyed with your party. So, be sure to come with an empty stomach because it’ll be a feast to remember.







Upon arrival at participating OKTOBRE! venues, guests can purchase beer and food vouchers priced at IDR 90,000 nett and IDR 150,000 nett respectively to exchange for their OKTOBRE! beer and food. These vouchers can be used in all participating outlets of Breman’s OKTOBRE!

Guests will have the opportunity to showcase their drinking skills in a variety of fun games and activities during OKTOBRE! with prizes up for grabs. With a stacked rundown that’ll keep guests engaged, entertained and excited, OKTOBRE! will be enlivened with entertainment courtesy of DJ ELLE.

Strict health and safety protocols will be implemented during OKTOBRE! so be sure to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash your hands regularly. Guests are recommended to download the PeduliLindugi app for easier access to the events.

Breman Bar & Restaurant

Timeline and Location

30 September – 2 October 2021 (3pm – 9pm)

JL. LEGENDS – Tamora Square. Jl. Subak Sari 13, Tibubeneng, Canggu

+62 878 4619 9777

jllegends.com

9 – 10 October 2021 (12pm – 9pm)

Deus Café – Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan No. 8, Canggu

+62 811 380 1136

deuscustoms.com

15 – 17 October 2021 (3pm – 9pm)

Jimbaran HUB – Jl. Karang Mas, Jimbaran

+62 812 4676 7599

jimbaranhub.com

22 – 24 October 2021 (3pm – 9pm)

Vue Beach Club – Lv8 Resort. Jl. Pantai Berawa No. 100XX, Tibubeneng, Canggu

+62 361 894 8888

lv8bali.com

28 – 30 October 2021 (2pm – 9pm)

The Suku Bali – Jl. Raya Pengosekan No. 2013, Lodtunduh, Ubud

+62 811 3811 8887

thesukubali.com

5 – 7 November 2021 (3pm – 9pm)

JL. LEGENDS – Tamora Square. Jl. Subak Sari 13, Tibubeneng, Canggu

+62 878 4619 9777

jllegends.com

13 – 14 November 2021 (12pm – 9pm)

Breman Bar & Restaurant – Jl. Pantai Keramas, Blahbatuh, Gianyar

+62 361 479 4071

bremanbrewery.com