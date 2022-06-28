If you’re planning on treating your family to a wholesome holiday in Bali, there’s a brand-new villa that recently opened in the heart of Legian. Prominent management group, Ini Vie Hospitality, presents Eight Palms Villa, a cosy and homey accommodation that boasts an intimate family escape concept catered towards vacationing families.

Opened in April 2022, Eight Palms Villa is located on Jalan Pandawa no. 8A, Legian. Its great location presents guests with a variety of popular beach destinations within its vicinity, namely Kuta Beach, Legian Beach, German Beach and Double Six Beach. The villa is a 25-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport and only a short drive from the nearest cafes and restaurants.

Eight Palms Villa has quickly become one of the most in-demand accommodations in Legian and was dubbed the #1 Best Hotel in Legian, Bali by TripAdvisor within a month of its opening. Featuring an elegant and luxurious design, Eight Palms Villa is designed to be a suitable accommodation for family staycations as well as honeymooning couples seeking an intimate getaway.

The two-story villas offered include Two to Three Bedroom Villas with a Private Pool and Jacuzzi and Two to Three Bedroom Villas with a Private Pool and Bathtub. Each villa is equipped with a spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen, dining area, comfortable working space, air-conditioned rooms, coffee and tea maker, free Wi-Fi access, LED TV, and standard guest amenities and supplies.

Eight Palms Villa also offers special surprise packages, ranging from the Floating Tray for Floating Breakfast, Fun Floaties, Romantic Candle Light Dinner, Romantic Floating Candle Light in the Pool, Romantic Floating Balloon in the Pool, Flower Decoration in the Bathtub, Special Wording with Helium Balloons on the Bed, and Special Wording for special occasions.

Villa services include 24-hour staff, spa treatment, tour desk, airport transfers, room services, full-day tour, laundry services, afternoon tea, parking area, motorbike rentals and more.

For more information or reservations, please contact them via WhatsApp at wa.me/6282211738877

Eight Palms Villa

Jl. Pandawa no. 8A, Legian

info@eightpalmsvilla.com

@eightpalmsvilla

eightpalmsvilla.com