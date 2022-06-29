The summer season has arrived! A time when families from around the world will soon descend upon the island of Bali for their midyear family vacation. If you’re travelling in large groups, you’ll surely need to find spacious lodging that can accommodate everyone comfortably. The newly-opened Nara Villa Canggu presents the perfect choice for families and large groups.

A trip to the Island of the Gods offers visitors a variety of destinations to discover, with beaches, the eclectic culinary scene, the cultural and historical sites to adventures in nature but one essential thing that all island visitors expect is a comfortable accommodation to retreat to after a full day of exploration. Nara Villa Canggu provides exactly what you and your family need with its modern design and expansive villa in Bali’s vastly developing neighbourhood of Pererenan.

Opened in early May 2022, Nara Villa Canggu is one of the latest ventures of the hospitality management group, Ini Vie Hospitality. Designed with a modern aesthetic and unique interiors, Nara Villa Canggu offers a luxurious Four/Five Bedroom Villa featuring a swimming pool, a shared lounge and a large garden. The villa presents guests with a calm and tranquil ambience with views overlooking the lush rice fields in its surroundings.

The accommodations are outfitted with air conditioning, a fully-equipped kitchen with a dining area, a flat-screen TV, and a private bathroom with a shower, slippers and a hairdryer. The kitchen is equipped with a microwave, fridge, stovetop, and an electric tea pot. The villa also offers continental and a la carte breakfast options available every morning at the villa.

The villa is conveniently located close to the most popular cafes, restaurants and beach clubs in the area. It is only 5 minutes away from Pererenan Beach and is also a short drive away from Echo Beach and Batu Bolong Beach. The villa is 7 miles away from Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Nara Villa Canggu is an idyllic choice for family and loved ones, with special packages including Honeymoon, Celebration or Romantic Staycation Package.

“We guarantee that every family or couple, and all guests who stay will feel an extraordinary staycation experience, with all the available facilities and wholehearted service from our staff that makes you feel at home,” said Pramana, Assistant Marketing and Event Manager of Ini Vie Hospitality.

For more information or reservations, please WhatsApp at wa.me/6282213022899

Nara Villa Canggu

Jl. Sempol no. 8X, Pererenan

+62 821 4658 5584

@naracanggu

naracanggu.com