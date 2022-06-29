When it comes to our well-being, it’s important to realise that much of the work comes from within: when the body is in a healthy state, this shines through in many ways, giving us more energy, improving our immune system, our mood, ability to sleep and even a very visible radiance. A body in a healthy state can really bring a better quality of life.

Those who exercise regularly and eat cleanly can attest to this, especially if they do both. Nonetheless, despite our best efforts, the body still ‘stores’ negative aspects over time: our modern lifestyles introduce foods, movements or postures and mental or emotional stimuli that the body simply is not made for. This results in blockages in our digestive system, tension in muscles and tissues, effects on our circulatory and nervous systems, and so on.

Luckily, there are ways to unburden our body from these different ‘stores’. With the help of specific holistic health treatments we can clear our systems, detoxifying and easing them so that our body can once again function at its optimum, endowing us with that feeling of vibrance, clarity and balance.

One of Bali’s leading clinics, Lumina Aesthetics, offers just these holistic health treatments, aimed at cleansing the body. Though they are best known for their collection of beauty and aesthetic treatments, they also boast a wide range of programs aimed at maximising wellness of our bodies.

Here we explore 4 of their holistic wellness treatments available here in Bali, aimed at improving the body’s performance, and the benefits these treatments can bring:

• Colon Hydrotherapy

• Lymphatic & Ayurveda Massages

• Infrared Sauna & Halotherapy (Salt Room)

• IV Therapy and Age Reversal

Colon Hyrdotherapy

Also known as colon cleansing, colonics or colonic irrigation, this procedure involves water being flushed gently through the colon in order to clear internal debris and toxins that have been stuck in the system. Flushing these out allows the colon and digestive system to work efficiently, creating a healthier gut biome with abundant gut flora.



Said benefits of colon hydrotherapy include:

• Improved and more regular bowel movements

• Improved digestion

• Boost your immune system

• Alkalises your body

• Creates a clearer and brighter complexion

• Assists in weight management

• Hydrates the body

• Increases your energy and mood

Lymphatic & Ayurvedic Massages

Lymphatic fluid always moves around the body; as it passes through lymph nodes, white blood cells trap and destroy harmful particles, such as bacteria. Sometimes, lymphatic fluid can stop flowing or swell in parts of our body, stopping the important functions of the white blood cells. The gentle movements of a lymphatic massage thus re-stimulates the movement of the system.



A lymphatic massage is used to treat:-

• Interference with lymph glands

• Irregular menstrural cycle

• Frequent migraines or vertigo

• Urinary incontinence

• Blood circulation to extremities

Ayurvedic massages, especially when done consistently, can further the benefits of circulation and physical tension on the body. Other than reducing stiffness, tension and stress in the body, it also helps to release toxins.



A Lymphatic & Ayurvedic Massage at Lumina Spa is said to promote the following benefits:

• Decrease in muscle tightness

• Increased flexibility

• Improved sleep

• Reduction in stress

• Boosted immunity and sense of wellbeing

Infrared Sauna and Halotherapy

Two bespoke detoxification treatments offered at Lumina Aesthetics are Infrared Sauna and Halotherapy, or Salt Room Therapy.

The Infrared Sauna Treatment helps to lower blood press, increase blood circulation, raises your metabolism and of course — through sweating — your body releases a lot of pent up toxins through the skin. Like the traditional sauna, it is said to protect against cardiovascular and rheumatoid diseases, chronic fatigue and pain syndromes. It also improves muscle recovery, skin moisture, weight loss, and even exercise performance.



Halotherapy or Salt Room Therapy is very unique. This is the ‘dry’, or ‘active’ form of salt therapy where a halogenerator will spread dry salt particles into the air. Safe for adults and children, these salt ions are both breathed in and engage with the skin, where their myriad benefits take place. In particular it benefits respiratory conditions, skin problems and allergies.



It is often used to treat the following ailments:

• Asthma in both children and adults

• Ear infections, Acute Otitis Media (AOM)

• Allergies (particularly Rhinitis or Hay Fever)

• Acute or Chronic Bronchitis (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary

• Disease (COPD)

• Cold and Flu Symptoms

• Cystic fibrosis

• Dermatitis (including Contact Dermatitis, Eczema, and Psoriasis)

• Emphysema

• Sinusitis

IV Therapy and Reverse Ageing

One of the most common ways the body loses its ‘efficiency’, and thus we also lose our energy and vibrance, is when we do not provide it with the optimum level of nutrients, vitamins and minerals. This is certainly a key component for our immune system… During the pandemic, for example, we saw how a Vitamin-D deficiency led to a more severe case of Covid-19.

One way to ensure that the body has all of the nutrients it needs is through IV Therapy, also available at Lumina Aesthetics. The body is a healing machine, and given the right fuel and nutrients, it will keep us feeling (and looking) young, healthy and energised. IV Therapy is a simple and fast solution to optimising the body’s everyday needs.

In fact, all of the 4 treatments listed here are simply done to facilitate the body to do what it does best: look after us. However, like any machine, our own amazing biological machine needs maintenance and sustenance — changing the oil, adding the fuel, tightening the bolts! When our machines run well, our life can run well too.

Lumina says, “We strongly believe there is a direct correlation between a strong immune system, sound health and beauty which are all complementary to each other. Only when you’re healthy on the inside, can you truly exude your best beauty…

Hence, our concept of a fully-integrated approach using Ayurvedic principles to provide holistic health is deeply entrenched in our clinic program and is integral in bringing the best to our clients.”

Find out more about these treatments, and others available at Lumina Aesthetics Clinic.

