Ever so quickly summer holidays are upon us, which calls for a tropical getaway with all the family! Ready to welcome happy parents, kids and groups alike, the popular clifftop resort, Karma Kandara, has prepared all-new family packages to give their guests the most wholesome holiday they could hope for this season.

Certainly one of Uluwatu’s most iconic accommodations, Karma Kandara has created a alluring enclave on the tip of Bali’s southern peninsula. With the resort grounds and villas blending into the cliffside, and down below an intimate white sand beach invites guests to soak under the sun or dip into the crystal clear waters.

Whilst the resort certainly comes across as a luxury destination for discerning couples and honeymooners (and it is!), it has also secured itself as a choice holiday home for families. With their Three Monkeys Kids Club, range of Watersports, as well as group activities from yoga to movies under the stars, Karma Kandara keeps the visiting children entertained and stimulated during their stay — this way, parents can also take a well-earned break and enjoy the sun, sand and sea.

Two Special Family Packages

Karma has prepared packages aimed at creating the ultimate family holiday, with stays in their luxurious One-Bedroom Pool Villa and added benefits.

For a two-night stay in the One-Bedroom Pool Villa, the inclusions are: complimentary extra-bed for the kids; daily breakfast (with the choice of a family breakfast picnic on the beach); a family lunch of salad, pizza and pasta by the pool; daily seasonal fruit basket and welcome drinks and cool towels on arrival. Prices start from USD 1395 nett.

An upgrade to a three-night stay in the One-Bedroom Pool Villa, your package will also include a meal at the resort’s beloved di Mare Restaurant, courtesy of Californian Head Chef Joseph Antonishek — in addition to the above benefits. Prices start from USD 2135 nett.

To the delight of all, both family packages also offer unlimited access to Karma Beach and its activities, and Three Monkeys Kid’s Club. There is also a rotating line-up of entertainment for young and old, from Monday Movie Nights, to beach kayaking and snorkelling trips out on the neighbouring reef.

Not to mention, the resort has so many wellness activities to try, whether that’s working out at the ocean-facing fitness centre, enjoying a treatment at the award-winning Cliff Spa, or waking up for a yoga session by the sea.

For more information about the Karma Kandara Family Packages, visit this direct page here.

Karma Kandara

Jalan Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2202

karmagroup.com