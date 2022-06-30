Bubbling across the island is a new and impressive industry of craft spirits, wines and beers, and on Saturday 2 July 2022 you can savour many these artisanal brands in one place at the first ever Bali Craft Spirits Festival (BCSF).

The festival, which will take place at the St.Tropez Rooftop (Finns Beach Club) on Berawa Beach, Canggu, will highlight chosen craft spirit brands, but will also be complemented by food from top restaurants, talks and seminars, a village vendor marketplace and of course musical entertainment.

Purchase your tickets prior to the event here: finnsbeachclub.com/craft-festival/

For more information visit and follow: @balicraftspiritsfestival | balicraftspiritsfestival.com

From 4pm to 12am, participants can wonder through the booths to discover drinks and bites, learning more about the hand-picked brands that represent Bali’s burgeoning craft spirits industry… and by craft spirits, this means brands that celebrate the native, that strive for authenticity and artisanship, with no shortcuts.

There will be 12 Craft Spirit Brands with booths, including: East Indies Gin, Nusantara Cold Brew, Sababay, Montelobos, Selaka Arak, White Monkey, Kura Kura, Karusotju, Kaja, Island Brewery and more, displaying a range of producers from liquors, wines, arak and beer.

Participating Food Booths are; Naga Eight, 2080 Burger, Luma, Pie Society, Milano and Jalapeño, with further support at a Hydration Station by San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna giving out out complimentary mineral water to festival guests.

Photo Courtesy of East Indies Gin

Photo Courtesy of Kura Kura Beer Photo Courtesy of East Indies Gin

Alcohol, Food and Bar companies will be selling their beverages and food to guests at each booth, at attractive festival pricing. There will also be free tastings, mixology showcases, and educative seminars about the craft spirits industry.

Entertainment lineup includes local and international talents: DJ Jasmine (Mistral), The Nameks featuring Iwanouz, Modjoridjo Band featuring Rico, The Hydrant, DJ Hogi Wirjono (Future 10, Jakarta) and DJ Andy Chunes (PNNY), and VJ’ing by Johny Grim.

Two Weeks of Tippling

The festival has curated a selection of bars to create a special signature cocktail. These bars will get a two-hour slot at the ‘Main Bar’ to sell this signature specially created for BCSF. These cocktails will actually be available one week before and after the festival. (25 June – 9 July) at each participating bar.

Participating Bars include the likes of 40 Thieves, Apertif, Sundara, Shady Pig, Shady Fox, LeBlon, Boliche, Donna Bar Ubud, and Huge.

Tickets for the festival are priced at IDR 100.000.

Pre-purchased tickets include a free festival welcome craft cocktail, whilst tickets bought on the day will not include this cocktail.

