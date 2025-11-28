Enjoy an Elegant Afternoon Tea for Two at Amici by Enrico Bartolini

Amici by Enrico Bartolini unveils its new Afternoon Tea for guests to enjoy warm conversation with their loved ones on a serene afternoon. Designed for two people per set, this leisurely experience celebrates Italian afternoon culture in flavours and atmosphere.

Each Afternoon Tea set features five of the chef’s sweet delicacies, served alongside a choice of premium teas or freshly brewed coffee. From the first sip of drink to the final bite of dessert, guests are invited to stick around and bask in the serene ambiance. 

“The chance to try the heritage of Italian pastry is always appreciated worldwide, and at Amici by Enrico Bartolini, we take pride in introducing the decadent creations of Chef Alessandro D’amico and his talented team,” said Simone Gastaldi, General Manager. “Back home in Italy, we sip coffee or tea every afternoon, ideally at 4 o’clock, and that moment becomes a cherished tradition that celebrates togetherness in a relaxed and genuine way,” he added.

Available daily from 2 PM to 6 PM, priced at IDR 300,000++ for two persons, this Afternoon Tea experience will make any afternoon feel special. 

For bookings and more information, contact or WhatsApp +62 899 6999 000, and visit amici-bali.com or follow @amicibali on social media. 

Amici by Enrico Bartolini
Jl. Petitenget No.19x, Kerobokan Kelod,
Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung

