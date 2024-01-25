Usher in the auspicious Year of the Wood Dragon at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali , as the five-star resort presents an exclusive stay offer that encompasses recharging accommodation, festive activities and delectable culinary offerings celebrating Chinese New Year.

Renowned as a family-friendly haven, sprawling across a pristine white sand beach, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, makes for a welcome escape. A stay at this beachfront destination offers guests the opportunity to enjoy the many facilities, from the various swimming pools, Heavenly Spa by Westin™, WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio to their wide-ranging selection of restaurants. When it comes to family stays , guests can take full advantage of the Westin Family activity program, with an array of fun activities at the Westin Family Kids Club .

Chinese New Year , which takes place on 10 February 2024, invites for a long weekend escape affording even more experiences, highlighting seasonal celebrations to elevate guests’ stay at the resort.

Embrace a traditional Chinese exercise for physical and mental well-being with a complimentary Qi Gong class on Saturday morning, 10 February 2024. Experience a special Ang Pow surprise at the award-winning Heavenly Spa by Westin™ , adding an element of relaxation and indulgence.

Conclude the celebrations with a scrumptious Seafood Dinner by the pool on February 10th, a feast for the senses. Witness the mesmerizing Dragon Dance on 10 February, a symbol of good luck and prosperity. Delight your palate with a Chinese breakfast featuring all-time favourite dishes such as Hainan Chicken Rice, Red Bean Bun, Charsiu Pork Salad, and more.

Starting from IDR 2,498,000++ per room per night, this exclusive stay package invites you to secure your spot for a Joyful Lunar Celebration . Each day begins with a sumptuous buffet, offering a delightful array of choices for up to 2 adults and 2 kids.

Make this Chinese New Year an extraordinary celebration with Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, where comfort and festivities come together for an unforgettable experience.

To book, head to www.westinnusaduabali.com and use promo code: S4B

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua 80363, Bali

+62 361 771 906

westinnusaduabali.com