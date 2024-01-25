Experience the coming together of traditional flavours and lively celebrations at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort with their elevated Chinese New Year 2024 festivities. The resort invites guests to embrace the Year of the Dragon through great feasts, barong sai performances and even a seasonal promotion on luxurious spa treatments.

Lion X, the resort’s contemporary Chinese restaurant focusing on Cantonese and Szechuan cuisine, will be the main host for the Lunar New Year Celebrations. From 9 to 11 February, 2024, guests can savour an exquisite set menu as well as newly introduced a la carte options, prepared by Chef Alex Kuan.

‘Fight Like Dragon’ Set Menu

Chef Kuan kicks off the set menu with a premium salmon Yee Shang, the ‘prosperity toss’ salad, with smoked duck in crunchy golden rice, symbolising prosperity and togetherness. This is followed by Braised bird nest, crab meat, tiger prawn, and hipio (fish maw) in golden thick soup.

A harmonious medley of five main courses follows, blending flavours to perfection; Wok-fried tiger prawn with Kam Hiong sauce and sautéed mixed scallion; Steamed live grouper fillet with crispy ginger & garlic in superior soya sauce Hubei style, Authentic Braised 8 Treasure with premium oyster sauce; Braised pork belly with fragrant taro Hakka flavour, and Steamed glutinous rice with Chinese sausage, honey barbecue pork, and pok choy in a clay pot.

The set menu concludes with two classic desserts, Double-boiled Tang Yuen with glutinous rice in coconut cream and Steamed golden Nian Gao coach with peanut and coconut. The “Fight Like Dragon” set menu is priced at IDR 888,888++ per person.

Lion X offers guests a tempting selection of a la carte options for those who wish to pick and choose from Chef Kuan’s special set menu and more; it’s an invitation to explore the diverse flavours of Authentic Cantonese and Szechuan cuisine. The expanded menu includes Braised abalone, sea cucumber, dried fish maw and Chinese cabbage in oyster sauce; Wok-fried beef fillet with scallion and leeks in Szechuan mala sauce; Water-boiled white snapper fillet with sizzling Szechuan chilli oil.

On Chinese New Year’s Eve (9 February) guests will be treated to a spectacular live barong sai, or lion dance, performance.

In addition to the culinary journey, The Spa at Renaissance invites guests to indulge in a rejuvenating experience. With every spa treatment purchased, guests will have the opportunity to partake in a Lucky Draw, offering a chance to win various prizes ranging from generous discounts of 10% to 25% or an additional free 30-minute treatment.

Book Now: +62 81138205490 (WA) | LionX@renaissancehotels.com | rhi.dpsnd.spa@renaissancehotels.com

Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Kawasan Pariwisata Lot SW 4 & 5, Jl. Nusa Dua

+62 811 3820 5490

renaissancenusadua.com