Chef Romuald Fassenet – Chef Jean-Yves Leuranguer – Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali

The Apurva Kempinski Bali rolls into the New Year in full force with a star-studded celebration of culinary arts! Throughout 2024 the resort, alongside its illustrious Michelin-star-background chefs, will continue to maintain its status as one of Bali’s leading dining destinations with an unwavering dedication to sustainability.

The five-star resort welcomes the acclaimed Chef Romuald Fassenet, a Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF 2004) and a Michelin-starred chef, to collaborate with the resort’s culinary maestros and present a series of astonishing dining experiences for a celebration of the culinary arts.

On Sunday, 4 February 2024, Chef Romuald will collaborate with Chef Jean-Yves Leuranguer (MOF 1996) for an exclusive and extraordinary Sunday Brunch at the resort’s Pala Restaurant. This special brunch is priced at IDR 850,000++ per person.

On Thursday, 8 February 2024, the culinary celebration continues at the resort’s breathtaking Koral Restaurant. Chef Romuald will work hand-in-hand with Koral’s Michelin-starred Executive Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali to craft a lavish 5-course set menu dining experience within the picturesque aquarium restaurant. The dinner starts from IDR 1,950,000++ per person.

Wrapping up the exciting dining series, Chef Romuald welcomes guests to an Artisanal Afternoon Tea at Selasar Deli on 9-10 February 2024, where the celebrated chef will highlight his sweet and savoury creations. The afternoon tea experience is priced at IDR 250,000++ per person.

Koral Restauarant

Pala Restaurant Selasar Deli

Renowned for his relentless pursuit of perfection, Chef Romuald Fassenet has developed a remarkable career with noteworthy accomplishments including earning the prominent Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF) and obtaining his first Michelin star in 2006.

His culinary journey has taken him to the esteemed kitchens of Matignon in France to ventures in the United States and Germany, where he honed and perfected his craft alongside gastronomic luminaries, nurtured by Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Paul Jeunet. Famed for his ability to craft a sensory symphony in his creations, Chef Romuald seamlessly marries creativity, delicacy and the element of surprise.

Displaying his mastery of flavours and techniques, his elevated dishes contrast harmonising sweet meets sour, smoky meets iodine, and vegetal meets woody. His everlasting curiosity catapults him to foster inspiration while unsparingly sharing his expertise to guide others to triumph.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3880 7788 or email restaurants.bali@kempinski.com

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan

+62 811 3880 7788

restaurants.bali@kempinski.com

kempinski.com/bali