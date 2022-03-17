Easter might be a few weeks away but that doesn’t mean you can’t start planning your Easter festivities from now. Lucky for you, Uluwatu’s prominent resort Karma Kandara has a thrilling Easter holiday prepared on the agenda. The award-winning resort has announced its Easter Festival 2022, featuring a series of exciting family-centric festivities spanning five days, from 14-19 April 2022.

Karma Kandara’s Easter Festival 2022 has been specially curated to entertain the entire family during its five-day run. The little ones are guaranteed to have a fun and memorable time with the resort’s wide-ranging activities offered, everything from face painting to card making, and of course, the traditional Easter egg hunt.

While the children are preoccupied with these exciting activities, the adults can enjoy the free time away from the kids to rejuvenate at the celebrated Karma Spa and its collection of wellness treatments including massage and yoga.

When the sun sets, that’s when the real fun begins as Karma Beach welcomes you to wine and dine with its series of parties, specialty cocktails and world-famous DJs. Not to be missed are its plentiful feasts including a three-course fish tasting menu courtesy of Good Friday Good Karma, and a sumptuous Easter Sunday Brunch at di Mare Restaurant for the entire family to enjoy. To find out the full Easter Festival calendar, click here!

“We look forward to welcoming you and your families to share the upcoming Easter experiences within our beautiful Bali,” said Shaun Dünhofen, General Manager of Karma Kandara. “The specially curated events are presented this year to have you all enjoying each day either within Karma Kandara or on Karma Beach. We have planned many children’s activities, Karma Spa includes health & wellness pampering promotions, delectable culinary journeys, beach vibe music presented by our talented DJs, and much more exciting entertainment to be explored.”

Additionally, Karma Kandara will be spoiling guests with an enticing stay offer to complement the abundant offerings of Easter Festival 2022. During the course of the Easter Festival, the lavish one-bedroom garden view pool villa will be available for a special rate of IDR 4,475,000 nett per night.

Moreover, for a minimum of a two-night stay, guests will be entitled to the Easter Sunday Brunch for two people on 17 April 2022, daily breakfast for two adults and two children under 12 years old, weekend Kids Yoga at Cliff spa reception, weekend Tai Chi on the beach, weekend yoga at the cliff spa, free one extra bed, Wi-Fi access, daily fresh seasonal fruit basket in the villa, unlimited access to Kids Club, and activities with complimentary beverages and fruit skewers, unlimited access to the gym facility, complimentary access to private Karma Beach Bali. Bookings must be made before 30 March 2022. For more details on this offer, click here!

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 848 2202

Karma Kandara Bali

Jl. Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2202

qrstud.io/karmakandara

karmagroup.com