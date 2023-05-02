Specialty coffee producer, Expat. Roasters, collaborates with plant-based milk manufacturer, OATSIDE, to organise Battle of the Baristas, the biggest sustainable plant-based barista competition in Indonesia, where raw materials used in the competition are sourced from plants, including oat milk and coffee beans.

Battle of the Baristas will feature hundreds of Indonesian baristas from across the archipelago showcasing their prowess and creativity, competing to win the largest prize pools ever offered in an Indonesian coffee competition with a total value of over IDR 100 million.

Comprised of three rounds, the first round of the Battle of the Baristas will take place online, whilst the next two rounds will take place in Bali and Surabaya. The first round begins on 15 May 2023, where participants must record a video of them creating latte art in the shape of a swan using Expat. Roasters coffee and OATSIDE milk with a maximum duration of 1 minute and 20 seconds. 16 participants with the highest scores will advance to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals on 7 July 2023 will be a live battle at Luber Bali. The 16 participants have to show their innovation in latte art and signature drink creation, with only 6 participants advancing. For the final round on 21 July 2023 at Expat. Roasters Surabaya, the final 6 must mix a signature drink using ingredients from a mystery box. The winner will receive a main prize of a La Marzocco Linea Mini coffee machine, a trophy, a certificate, and Expat. Roasters and OATSIDE products with a value of over IDR 100 million.

Judges include Yande. J Wirawan (Brand Ambassador of Expat. Roasters), Stefani Chritianti Irawan (Toffin), Vito Adi (Sensa Koffie), Mira Yudhawati (Bon Cafe Indonesia and Certified WBC Sensory Judge & Q Grader), and Charlyn (Regional Head of Partnerships OATSIDE).

Registration is open until 10 May 2023. To register, go to: expatroasters.com/pages/battleofthebaristas