Still in the mood to party but all the bars are closed? Or perhaps you’re already enjoying drinks in your villa’s pool and have run out of drinks? With 24/7 alcohol delivery in Bali, you don’t need to worry about any of that! From beer delivery in Bali to wine delivery in Bali, the professional and fully-licensed services we’ve listed below will make sure you can keep the party going, no matter what time it is!

But wait, there’s more! Our top pick service, Bossbotol, even has cigars you can order from the comfort of your home… with easy online shops and customer service, you can your favourite drinks delivered to your doorstep in 30-minutes. We’ve also included our friends from Hatten and Two Island Wines, a great quality local winery who deliver on the island, but not 24-hour services.

24/7 Alcohol Delivery in Bali

Bossbotol

Providing a professional, fully-licensed service for 24/7 alcohol delivery in Bali, Bossbotol has taken steps to widen its range of alcohol brands available to customers. Starting with only a few dozen household brands, they now offer a selection of more than 100 brands, including wine, champagne, whiskey, tequila, rum, gin, beers and other unique spirits or liquors. Going a step further, Bossbotol now even offers a selection of premium cigars as well for Bali’s cigar afficionados out there.





Looking for wine delivery in Bali? They’ve got everything from a Barefoot to a Penfolds Bin 707 Cab-Sav to vintage Dom Perignon. Hoping for some late night whisky? You’ll find Bulleit, Knob Creek, Hibiki and even the legendary Macallan Oscuro – everything from blends to single malts.

Living up to their tagline, ‘Drink Like a Boss!’, Bossbotol goes the extra mile to make sure their customers can stay home, chill and order with ease. Orders are secured with bubble wrap to ensure safety and then packaged in the Bossbotol’s signature box for the ultimate luxe delivery, brought to your door day or night.

Free delivery for areas up 20km from their Kerobokan warehouse, which includes: Canggu, Uluwau, Sanur and even Ubud!

Customers can order through the easy-to-use online shop at bossbotol.com, or orders on Whatsapp can also be done via this number +62 812 3755 3085. Payment options include Virtual Account transfer and International Credit Card payments.

Head to bossbotol.com to get order your 24/7 alcohol delivery service in Bali now.

WowBooze Bali

(Hendricks, Sailor Jerry, Tullamore Dew, Glenfiddich, Monkey Shoulder, Reyka).





WowBooze Bali is one of the original services for 24-hour alcohol delivery in Bali , offering wholesale prices to the public. Delivering the best selection of best priced Beer, Wine and Spirits to your door in under 30mins! Whether you’re looking for a service for Bali liquor delivery, or beer deliver in Bali, Wow Booze has it all.

They operate in many areas with alcohol delivery to Canggu, Kerobokan, Seminyak and Legian enjoying free delivery fees! WowBooze is llicensed, safe and professional. Australian/Indonesian Family owned and run since 2014. Cash and credit cards accepted.

Why Wow Booze?

(1) They’re the only licensed 24/7 alcohol delivery service in Bali.

(2) All original products.

(3) You can earn rewards with every purchase to redeem for free alcohol on future purchases.



Check out their FULL ONLINE CATALOGUE on their website.

Or Call/Whatsapp: +62 85 333 555 333

Wine Delivery in Bali (Local Wines)

Hatten Wines / Two Islands

Offering a huge range of locally produced wines – some with Bali grapes (Hatten) and others with Australian grapes (Two Islands) – Bali’s original winery has opened their Cellardoor’s services for wine delivery in Bali!

Their entire range, including Hatten Wines, Two Island Wines, Two Island Reserve range and Dragonfly Wines, is delivered free for the Denpasar, Kuta, Seminyak, Canggu areas, and to Nusa Dua and Ubud areas with minimum order of any 6 wine bottles. (Deals subject to change).

10.00 AM to 7.00 PM, Monday through Sunday

Order via:

+62 851 09150777 (Whatsapp)

+62 361 4721377 (Call)