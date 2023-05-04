Once again providing the island with its dose of classic musical concerts, the Padma Resort Legian has invited esteemed South Korean cellist, Hee Young Lim to perform at their Plumeria Grand Ballroom on Monday, 8 May 2023.

Driven by her love for music, Hee Young Lim went studied at the celebrated New England Conservatory in Boston. She later continued her musical education at the prestigious Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Paris, and the esteemed Hochschule für Musik Franz Liszt in Weimar.

In 2018, Hee Young Lim released her first album and collaborated with pianist Daniel Lindemann for a series of recordings under Sony Classical. By that time, she had received multiple awards for her success in the music industry, including the Washington International Competition for Strings and the Grand Prix at the Normandy International Forum.

The talented cellist is known for her captivating presence on stage, receiving high praise from The Washington Post for her “deeply gifted musicianship”, “exceptional sense of lyricism”, and “near-flawless technique”.

For her live performance on Monday, 8 May 2023, Hee Young Lim will perform compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms, Gabriel Fauré, Fritz Kreisler, George Gershwin, and Astor Piazzolla. She will be accompanied by the talented pianist Yohanes Liem.

Hee Young Lim Concert

Date: Monday, 8 May 2023

Location: Plumeria Grand Ballroom, Padma Resort Legian

Time: Show starts at 7PM, Registration and cash bar commencing at 5PM

General Seating: IDR 450,000 nett/ person.

VIP Seating: IDR 600,000 nett/person

Tickets purchased with a BCA card are eligible for a 20% discount.

Book Online Here

For more information: +6281138219512 (WA) | dining.legian@padmahotels.com | PadmaResortLegian.com