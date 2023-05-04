Who’s up for a succulent seafood feast this weekend? Well, you’re in luck as Seminyak’s neighbourhood-inspired luxury boutique accommodation, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach , has just launched its Seminyak Seafood BBQ programme for your weekend indulgence.

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach’s neighbourhood-centric haven has been a beloved destination in Seminyak due to its seamless amalgamation of contemporary traditional Balinese elements with contemporary creativity, resulting in a timeless charm and welcoming ambience.

The hotel’s latest Seminyak Seafood BBQ offering invites guests to tuck in the cosy, warm atmosphere of the establishment and celebrate the weekend with sumptuous seafood delicacies. Feast on the freshly-caught Jimbaran-style seafood as you enjoy the neighbourhood-inspired cultural Balinese performances at the Tree Bar Lawn.

Served in a BBQ buffet style, revel in various stations available comprising a Salad Station serving salad bar, squid lawar, rujak bulung, and corn & pomegranate salad; Soup Station offering Balinese fish ball soup; Sate Counter (Pikulan) serving sate lilit and sate tuna; Corn Corner offering jagung bakar and edamame; and Bites on the Side.

Guests can also create their own Fried Rice and Noodles with options of clam meat, crab extender, calamari, prawn, tofu, rice, Hokkien noodles, and 8 types of sliced garden vegetables. An Ice Display (Boat) of fresh seafood showcases scallops with shells, octopus skewers, mackerel steak, king prawns, squid skewers, oysters, pepes ikan, and snapper skewer. The Izakaya Corner presents the likes of tacos 3 ways, prawn & mixed vegetable tempura, and popcorn shrimp.

Wrap up your indulgent feast on a sweet note with desserts including raspberry cheesecake, banana sacher, chocolate caramel choux, matcha roll cake, 3 types of Balinese sweets, mango pudding, and whole cakes.

Savour the sumptuous seafood galore under the dazzling stars and enjoy the cool tropical breeze of Tree Bar Lawn.

Held every Saturday from 6pm to 10pm, the Seminyak Seafood BBQ is priced at IDR 700,000++ per person. Click here for more information .

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 5369 5640 or email hotelindigobali.cafeandbar@ihg.com

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Jl. Camplung Tanduk No. 10, Seminyak

+62 813 5369 5640

hotelindigobali.cafeandbar@ihg.com

seminyak.hotelindigo.com