As Mother’s Day is coming up, take the opportunity to celebrate Mum and show your appreciation by treating her to heart-warming moments and experiences. To help you plan a special surprise for mum, the palatial Jumeirah Bali has prepared a series of Mother’s Day offerings that will surely make any mother feel loved, appreciated and cherished.

This year’s Mother’s Day will be an extra special celebration at Jumeirah Bali , from luxurious spa treatments to magical sunset dinners, you’ll have plenty of ways to honour your mother.

Mother’s Day Dinner

On Saturday, 13 May 2023, from 6pm to 11pm, create wonderful new memories by treating your mother to an exquisite three-course dinner at one of Uluwatu’s favoured restaurants, AKASA Restaurant & Bar . Take in the picturesque panoramic views of Bali’s coast as you revel in indulgent flame-grilled and Asian fusion cuisine that celebrates local ingredients and honours the seasons. The dinner is priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person, including a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, with optional wine pairing available.

Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch

On Sunday, 14 May 2023, from 12pm to 4pm, celebrate the unconditional love of a mother amidst the mesmerising ocean vista at Segaran Dining Terrace during the Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch. Bask in the warmth of each other’s company as you indulge in tantalising dishes carefully prepared by Chef Vincent Leroux and the talented culinary team. All mothers will receive a special long-stemmed rose and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, while live acoustic music will serenade the day from 12.30pm onwards. Price starts from IDR 1,200,000++ per person, with an option alcohol package available.

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea

From 8-14 May 2023, from 3pm to 5pm, enjoy quality time with your mother over sweet treats during the Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea. Available at the elegant Maja Sunset Lounge, the experience offers a decadent spread of dainty sandwiches, delicate choux, indulgent pastries, and premium brews. Priced at IDR 400,000++ per person, including coffee or tea.

A Spa Experience at Talise Spa

Treat your mother with the ultimate gift: a pampering and rejuvenating day enjoying a bespoke spa package at Jumeirah’s award-winning Talise Spa. The treatment combines a deeply resetting 60-minute aromatherapy massage and a transformative 60-minute jade roller facial. The treatment provides an effective restorative boost. The Spa Experience at Talise Spa is available from 8-14 May 2023, priced at IDR 2,000,000++ per person for 120 minutes.

To find out more about the Mother’s Day offerings at Jumeirah Bali, click here !

Jumeirah Bali

Kawasan Pecatu Indah Resort – Jl. Raya Uluwatu, Pecatu

+62 361 201 5000

jbareservations@jumeirah.com

jumeirahbali.com