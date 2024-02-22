Taking place in Nusa Dua, on Sunday, 25 February 2024, is Februari Semarak Cinta (Celebrating Love in February), a wellness & sustainability experience, featuring markets and collaborative activities.

The event will take place across the two peninsula islands (Nusa Dharma Island and Sidewalk Peninsula Island, The Nusa Dua) that jut out the eastern coastline of Nusa Dua. Surrounded by white sand shores and mangrove forest, they are a little escape into nature inside the beautiful ITDC resort complex. Visitors can enjoy a range of experiences from sunrise yoga, to wellness talkshows and mindful culinary workshop, set across Dharma Namaskara and Eco Market.

Dharma Namaskara will feature prominent figures in the health world, both from Indonesia and internationally. At the island’s resident yoga shala, Master Yoga instructor Komang Sudana will lead a sunrise yoga session at 6.30am; in the afternoon Byron de Marsé will host a unique Empowerment Flow at 3pm; followed by a Vinyasa Flow by Wanda Hamidah at 4.45pm.

Other activities include a Tarot reading, Mandala Dried Painting by Volen Artspace (9am) for kids and adults; a Mindful Eating: Living Food workshop by Chef Made Runatha (Moksa Ubud) and Little Spoon Farm taking place at 10.30am; a ‘Law of Attraction’ talkshow presented by Tiara Eve (@alignwithtiara) at 2pm; plus a free Balinese dance class by Sanggar Arini at 4pm, followed by a performance at 6.30pm.

In conjunction to that will be the Eco Market, set up at the neighbouring Sidewalk at Peninsula Island, The Nusa Dua, a showcase of interesting Indonesian fashion brands and accessories, homeware, health foods and art displays. Booths from local sustainability organisations, will also be on display.

At 1pm, a talk show titled “Technology, Authenticity, Sustainable Tourism” will take place, featuring expert panelists in the field. They include: Ami Zijta (Eco Tourism Bali), Linda Adami (Quantum Temple), Radit Mahindro (Paras), Gus Agung Gunartawa (Samsara Museum) and moderated by Edward Speirs (NOW! Bali). Together they will discuss the future of Balinese tourism, in its relation to culture, environmental friendliness and the role of technology. In the evening a range of cultural performances will unfold, with Balinese dance and music closing off the event.

Explore the markets, join workshops and talk shows and enjoy the beautiful Nusa Dua coastline on Sunday, 25 February 2024. 6.30am to 7pm. Tickets into Dharma Namaskara are priced at IDR 200.000; whilst the Eco Market is free of charge.

Buy tickets online: strongbeeid.page.link

More information: @thenusadua_bali | +6281353781600 (WA)