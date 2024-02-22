This upcoming Nyepi (Bali’s Day of Silence), why not take a moment to remove yourself from the hustle and bustle of life on the island and immerse yourself in peace and quiet? Embark on a transformative journey with InterContinental Bali Resort’s exclusive Silent Day Retreat package from March 10th to 12th, 2024.

At this five-star resort, where island design and tropical gardens intertwine, spending Nyepi at InterContinental Bali Resort is more than just a stay. The resort has prepared numerous experiences for those staying with them during the day of silence.

About Your Retreat

The restful retreat is designed to help you reconnect with your inner well-being. Enjoy the perks of a Daily Breakfast for Two and a One-Time Dinner on the Silent Day for two. Rest and relax in seaside comfort with 6 swimming pools found amidst lush tropical surroundings and engage in various resort activities, including Yoga, the art of making Balinese offerings, and more. Immerse yourself in the ultimate purification experience, restoring both body and mind while allowing your senses to be stirred.

The Silent Day Retreat package price starts from IDR 6,000,000 nett, inclusive of IDR 1,000,000 Resort credit per room can be used for dining and/or spa, per stay applicable for premium rooms and above categories. Additionally, take advantage of a 20% discount on dining consumption (excluding alcoholic beverages) and a 30% discount on Spa experiences at Spa Uluwatu.

What You Need to Know about the InterContinental Resort Jimbaran

With five different dining destinations, a range of wellness and fitness spaces, and a plethora of daily activities, the InterContintental Resort Jimbaran is the premier choice for any traveler looking for their getaway.

Starting with the hotel’s food, guests have the option of choosing from Indonesian, Balinese, Mediterranean, Japanese, and other international cuisines during their stay there. Starting with the KO Restaurant, led by Chef Mitsuaki Senoo, the culinary teams aim to provide authentic Japanese cuisine. The venue’s atmosphere and decor draw from Japanese design aesthetics whilst taking inspiration from the surrounding Balinese culture. Next on the list is Bella Cucina, a seasonal Mediterranean eatery with an open kitchen concept. Taking a step outside, you’ll be welcomed to Jimbaran Gardens, the hotel’s poolside restaurant that proudly presents famous local Jimbaran seafood, local curries, and a familiar assortment of Asian and international flavours. Also outside is the resort’s newly revamped Sunset Bar & Grill, an open-air venue not only filled with scents of grilled delicacies but also vibrant live music – a perfect way to end the day taking in the sunset amongst the swaying palm trees. Last is Taman Gita, InteContinental Bali Resort’s contemporary restaurant serving an international palate of meals

Apart from food, guests are welcome to take advantage of the resort’s four pools, stay fit at their wellness center, drop their children off at the kids club, jump on a bike tour, and more.

For more information and bookings: contact the hotel at icbali.reservation@ihg.com or visit:

https://bali.intercontinental.com/nyepi-day/