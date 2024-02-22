Spend this year’s Day of Silence (11 March 2024) in a luxury beachfront oasis sprawling along the quaint shores of Sanur. InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort is a place where beachfront grandeur meets Balinese hospitality. Each of the resort’s suites and villas provides expansive space, privacy, and comfort. Enjoy an escape that includes a daily buffet breakfast and a special buffet dinner on 11 March 2024.

Inspired by traditional Indonesian design, the resort’s beautiful suites offer a super king-sized bed, an extensively furnished balcony, an abundance of contemporary décor, and all the necessary amenities required for a pleasant stay. Whatever the dwelling, elegance, and comfort are combined with precision to give pleasure to all the senses.

There is always something to discover at InterContinental® Bali Sanur Resort. To complement this special Day of Silence, the resort’s recreation team has prepared additional activities for adults and children, such as Yoga by the pool, Canang Making, Garland Making, Wayang Puppet colouring, and Balinese Craft.

The Ultimate Serenity Deal

The package includes a daily buffet breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children, one time lunch for 2 adults and 2 children, 20% food & beverage, 15% Spa. Of course guests during Nyepi can enjoy the Resort Activities and access to the Kids Club, and Fitness Centre. In-room services include a 24-hour in-house Movie Channel, and Complimentary Mini Bar.

The package starts from IDR 3,725,000 nett per night at the Junior Suite — a two-night minimum stay is required.

About the InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort

Newly launched in 2022, the InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort offers a luxury oasis of peace for the ultimate beachfront escape. The 120-all-suite and villa resort is ensconced on the charming white-sand Sanur beach, with sparkling blue water and lush tropical gardens. Just a stone’s throw away is the local designers’ shopping avenue and some of Bali’s best conceptual restaurants and bars, making every venture outside as extraordinary as within.

Whether it’s a refreshing dip into crystal-clear water or a workout session, the resort has got you covered. Their main pool, facing both the ocean and sunrise, is the perfect spot to relax body and mind, open daily from 6 am to 6 pm. Adjacent to our spa, you’ll find our Fitness Centre, equipped with treadmills, weights for weightlifting and cross-fit activities, and a dedicated space for yoga and stretching, available 24/7. For families, the hotel features two exclusive pools and an indoor, air-conditioned Kid’s Club where children can enjoy a range of activities from 6 am to 6 pm daily. From garland making to egg hunts, the resort ensures children are treated like VIPs with daily entertainment and education.

To reserve your Ultimate Serenity package, visit https://balisanur.intercontinental.com/ or contact them through email at reservation.icbalisanur@ihg.com or WhatsApp them at +6281138006092.