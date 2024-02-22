Jakarta-based live music and entertainment company, Plainsong Live, has announced the return of its highly-anticipated music festival, Joyland Festival Bali 2024. Set to take place from 1-3 March 2024, the upcoming festival will mark the third Bali edition of the popular music event.

For the second consecutive year, the three-day event will again be held at the expansive parklands of Peninsula Island The Nusa Dua, Bali. Music connoisseurs and festival-goers will be treated to a weekend full of musical excellence as Plainsong Live has announced its exciting lineup of both international and local artists and musicians set to grace the stages of Joyland Festival Bali.

The Musical Line-Up and Stages

The music festival will feature multiple stages including the Joyland Stage and Plainsong Live Stage, allowing attendees to explore the exciting line-up of musical acts across diverse musical genres and regions.

James Blake Kings of Convenience Todd Terje Gilles Peterson

Headlining the festival is Grammy Award-winning British singer, songwriter and producer James Blake, whose latest album Playing Robots Into Heaven (2023) was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 66th Grammy Awards. Joining him are previously announced artists and musicians, including Norwegian indie folk-pop duo Kings of Convenience; Norwegian DJ, songwriter, and record producer Todd Terje; French DJ Gilles Peterson; Japanese musician, singer/songwriter, and producer Shintaro Sakamoto; American bands The Walters, Whitney, and Vansire; and French band Pearl & The Oysters.

The festival will also feature various Indonesian acts including Ali, BANK, Bilal Indrajaya, Dialog Dini Hari, Envy*, Hindia, Isyana Sarasvati, Mantra Vutura, Nadin Maizah, Stars and Rabbit, The Adams, The SIGIT, and White Shoes & The Couples Company. Apart from that, the Whiteboard Journal extends its SEA Journal programme from Joyland Festival Jakarta by inviting Lunadira, (Malaysia), Mona Evie (Vietnam) and Blush (Singapore).

Meanwhile, the Lily Pad Stage will showcase a line-up of exciting electronic musicians from Bali and Asia, selected by guest curator, Kasyim of Gabber Modus Operandi. Presenting a special edition of the Kepus Pungsed initiative highlighting Bali’s contemporary and experimental music scene, performers include Gangsar, Graung, Gumatat Gumitit Gospell, Kadapat, Putu Septa & Nata Swara, and Rule Kabatram.

Yogyakarta artist and cultural activist Wok the Rock has also curated a series of artists to perform, inviting LnHD from Myanmar to perform back-to-back with rEmPiT g0dDe$$from Malaysia, and Mong Tong (Taiwan), PRAED (Lebanon) and Rắn Cạp Đuôi (Vietnam).

Other Festival Programmes

In addition to the musical performances, the comedy stage at the Shrooms Garden will be hosted by Soleh Solihun, featuring various Indonesian stand-up comedy acts including Mo Sidik, Mamat Alkatiri and Sakdiyah Ma’ruf, alongside Bali comedians such as Bagas Sianipar and Nyoman Nanda.

The outdoor cinema, Cinerillaz, curated by Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival (JAFF), will screen various short films. The family-friendly festival will also feature the White Peacock area, where an array of fun and stimulating workshops and activities will be held for families and children.

Other facilities include the Joyland Village market, which will showcase food, drinks, and local business products, an alcohol and smoking area, a nursing and stroller-storing area, and more.

Tickets and Pre-Festival Events

The ticket for the 3-day regular entry is priced at IDR 788,000, while the three-day VIP pass is priced at IDR 1,388,000 with benefits including priority entrance, a chance to win the opportunity to meet & greet artists and signed merchandise prizes, as well as exclusive access to pre-party and after-party tickets.

There will also be free pre-events held leading up to Joyland Festival Bali. On 25 February 2024, Le Bajo will host the launch of Joyland Festival Bali 2024’s official merchandise collection in collaboration with Sanje, TAKA, Tale of Two, and Hydro Flask, featuring a DJ set by White Shoes & The Couples Company. On 27 February 2024, Club Soda will host the Joyland x Club Soda 21 Monkeys Cocktail Collaboration featuring a DJ set by Ali.

For more information and updates, follow their official Instagram account @joylandfest or visit to get your tickets joylandfest.com