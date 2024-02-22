For those looking to spend a luxurious day enjoying the facilities of a five-star resort, the Ultimate Day Pass launched by The Ritz-Carlton Bali allows you to do just that. Take advantage of the beachfront infinity pool, wellness facilities and the resort’s kids club activities for an indulgent day out.

Cascading down an elevated cliff-top to a white sand beachfront The Ritz-Carlton Bali is one of Nusa Dua’s most exceptional resorts. With its oceanfront suites and villas to its five restaurants and bars, it is a sought-after destination for travellers. Allowing for more guests to enjoy their exceptional facilities, the resort presents the Ultimate Day Pass.

The day pass gives visiting guests a taste of luxury and indulgence, providing access to the grounds and facilities available. This includes enjoying the infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean, dining credit value at IDR 500,000, access to a Hydro-Vital pool for 30 minutes, 10% OFF on Spa treatments, and special savings for Spa treatment.

For visitors with children, the resort also invites young guests to take enjoy four hours of immersive fun at Ritz Kids®, and a one-time three-course meal from the Ritz Kids menu.

The Ritz Kids programme has been specially designed to bring destinations to life with locally inspired environmental and cultural experiences. At The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, the children’s club invites kids of all ages to take part in signature activities like releasing sea turtles, currently available from May to October (hatching season). Housed in a dedicated building, Ritz Kids’ facilities include indoor and outdoor spaces with spacious playgrounds and a private pool with water slides.

The Ultimate Day Pass is priced at IDR 750,000++ per adult and IDR 300,000++ per child between 3 to 12 years old. Price is subject to 21% government tax and service charge.

Reservations and enquiries: +6281918498988 (WA) Instagram: @theritzcarltonbali Website: www.ritzcarltonbali.com