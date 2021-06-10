The renowned Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique in Ubud is turning 20! To commemorate two decades of excellent service and food dedicated to endorsing Bali’s gastronomy scene, the Chris Salans Group is proud to announce an exciting event on Saturday, 26 June 2021.

With an Alice in Wonderland inspired theme, Mozaic Restaurant will be transformed into a Magical Garden with an event dubbed ‘Foodies in Wonderland’!

For two decades, Mozaic Restaurant has encountered many crises since its establishment in 2021, including the Bali bombings, the SARS pandemic, the earthquakes and now the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, it has persevered and survived against all odds, which has been made possible due to the enthusiasm and determination of the team at Mozaic under the guidance and leadership of Chef-Owner Chris Salans.

The ‘Foodies in Wonderland’ festivities will feature a gastronomic celebration with 6 chefs, 2 mixologists and a DJ. Chef-Owner Chris Salans will be collaborating with several hospitality industry leaders including Maurizio Bombini of Mauri, Putu Dove of Metis, Eelke Plasmeijer of Locavore, Mandif Warokka of Blanco par Mandif, and Janet de Neefe of Casa Luna, to present a ‘Tribute to Mozaic’ tasting menu.





Mixologists Bili Wirawan, Mozaic’s former head mixologist and Kadek Wana of Metis, will concoct innovative post-dinner cocktails with Diplomatico Rums, while DJ Danny Technici will provide beats to get the party going.

Guests are invited to dress up in their most vibrant and eccentric attire to bring the festivities to life.

The dinner will be available from 5.30pm to 9.30pm, priced at IDR 950,000++ per person (6-course dinner only). Optional premium wine pairing is available for an additional cost.





Join Mozaic’s 20th-anniversary celebration and reserve your tables now. For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 975 768 or visit www.mozaic-bali.com

Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud

+62 361 975 768 / +62 811 394 3288 (WhatsApp)

www.mozaic-bali.com