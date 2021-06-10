Indulge in a romantic getaway with your better half to the stunning cliffs of Ungasan as Karma Kandara introduces its luxurious Honeymoon Package specially curated for love-struck couples.

If you’ve been holed up in your homes for the past year and are looking for a romantic escape with your loved ones, then the Honeymoon Package for couples and honeymooners offered at Karma Kandara might just be the perfect seaside escape for you.

Karma Kandara’s Romantic Honeymoon Package is priced at IDR 13,431,000 nett per couple. The package includes a two nights’ stay in a One-Bedroom Pool Villa, daily breakfast for two persons, welcome drink and cold towel upon arrival, a fresh fruit basket replenished daily throughout your stay, romantic in-villa decoration upon arrival, free access to Karma Beach Bali for two persons, a one-time healthy lunch for two persons, and a one-time complimentary 120-minute Couples Island Ritual or Deep Detox at Karma Spa.





Enjoy the abundance of romantic activities you can experience at Karma Kandara, including long walks on the beach, clifftop sunset sessions, couple’s massage, yoga and wellness activities, as well as intimate candlelit dinners with views of the ocean.

Perched atop the island’s breathtaking Bukit Peninsula, Karma Kandara is one of Bali’s most lavish five-star resorts. Blessed with unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean, Karma Kandara presents exquisitely designed private villas that offer ultimate privacy in a romantic setting, each decked out with its own private pool, tasteful interiors and stunning furniture and bedding, an idyllic sanctuary for romance-seekers looking to spend quality time with one another.

Enclosed within verdant natural surroundings, Karma Kandara features state-of-the-art amenities and has won many awards and accolades. The resort is equipped with top-tier facilities including a gym, a luxurious day spa, and dining destinations offering tantalizing international fares including di Mare for exotic Mediterranean delicacies, and the Temple Lounge for custom cocktails and Middle Eastern-inspired tapas.





Karma is also home to the world-renowned Karma Beach Club, where you can indulge in fun-filled sunny beach days with water sports, beachcombing, oceanfront spa treatments, private cabanas, and starry nights accompanied by DJ sets, live music, tropical cocktails and seafood feasts.

The Honeymoon Package is available for bookings from now until 30 June 2021 for stays between now and 31 March 2022. Subject to availability.

For more information or reservations, please call 62 361 848 2200 or email res@karmaresorts.com

Karma Kandara

Jl. Villa Kandara, Banjar Wiaya Kusuma, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2200

res@karmaresorts.com

karmagroup.com