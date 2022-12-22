This luxurious resort in the highlands of the Payangan jungle is making this season extra sustainable. With their ‘Festive in Nature’, step into Padma Resort Ubud’s wonderland of handmade decorations, with pines and natural materials used to decorate the already stunning hotel.

This heart-warming atmosphere will be elevated by Padma Resort Ubud’s amazing Christmas dining experiences, which take place at The Puhu Restaurant. This prime, top-floor location offers uninterrupted views of the sweeping tropical valley that surrounds the resort. Expect housemade signature dishes like Honey Glazed Lamb Rack, Penne al Pesto e Pomodorini, and Prawn Raviolo.

On Christmas Eve, The Puhu Restaurant will offer an International Buffet Dinner, where Santa Claus and a Lady Elf will be there for the children. Dinner goes from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, priced at IDR 690,000+/person.

On Christmas Day, the resort’s Wolly Kids Club will host an array of Christmas games, with Santa present of course. Children can join gingerbread decorating and other activities, taking place all day from 10am to 7pm (IDR 189.000+/child). Then it’s back to The Puhu Restaurant for Christmas dinner, a specially prepared three-course meal. Priced at IDR 550,000+/person.

On New Year’s Eve, the resort’s location invites you to really soak in the sweeping tropical valley that surrounds the grounds.

At The Puhu Restaurant, the prime, top-floor location that looks out across the entire jungle, sit down for a ‘Jungle Soiree’: a 4-course dinner featuring live acoustic entertainment. Priced at IDR 790,000+.

At The Pool Cafe & Bar, an al-fresco dining destination by the resort’s iconic steamed pool, join the Countdown Party featuring an abundant International Buffet Dinner and live music to set the scene. One complimentary countdown drink will be provided to toast to the new year as it arrives. Priced at IDR 1,300,000+ / person.

Book Now: +62 812 3858 5924 (WA) | dining.ubud@padmahotels.com | padmaresortubud.com

A Year-End Detox

The end of – or even beginning of – a new year is an apt time as any to feel refreshed and rejuvenated. So, The Spa at Padma Resort Ubud, their blissful sanctuary of wellness set just above the resort’s infinity pool has prepared treatments just for the occasion. ‘A Festivity Refreshment’ features a Warm Oil Massage, Chocolate Scrub, Chocolate Mask with the choice of a special bath. Priced at: IDR 1,650,000+/ person with wine bath or IDR 1,450,000+/ person with milk bath.

Their ‘Christmas Detox’ is a cleansing session filled with the holiday spirit, including a 60-minute Herbal Massage, Padma Signature Facial, Choice of Hand or Feet Nail Polish, priced at IDR 1,350,000+/ person.

Spa promotions are valid from 1 December 2022 – 31 January 2023. Contact spa.ubud@padmahotels.com for bookings.

Padma Resort Ubud

Banjar Carik, Desa Puhu Payangan, Ubud

+62 361 301 1111

padmaresortubud.com