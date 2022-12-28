Wellness practitioners seeking a holistic experience can find solace in one of Ubud’s newest yoga destinations: Alchemy Yoga and Meditation Center (AYMC). This wellness hub has been created to accommodate those seeking more than just yoga programmes but a health-giving experience that encompasses the body, mind and spirit.

Established in June 2022, Alchemy Yoga and Meditation Center is a sanctuary in which to study, practice and participate in community, tucked within the enchanting surroundings of lush greenery and eco-conscious architecture, which is a vital aspect of the healing process for which Ubud is globally renowned.

Alchemy Yoga is a fundamentally life-affirming practice, deeply-rooted in the tradition of Kashmir Shaivism, performed in a way that is accessible and relevant to the modern practitioner. With a key ideology that spiritual life is balanced through study, practice and community, these three pillars sustain the foundation of a practice that extends from the yoga mat into one’s everyday life.

At AYMC, daily classes are associated with elements of earth, water, fire, air and ether, along with presenting a practice called Krama, a class featuring a distinctive set and progression of postures. Each class type offers students a unique approach to the practice, which is suitable at different times for varying experience levels, daily energy or personal preference.

“We established Alchemy Yoga and Meditation Center to help those lost in a sea of information overload, to find a practice and lifestyle that connects them to their highest expression of self while keeping them grounded in the everyday world,” said Ashton Szabo, General Manager of AYMC and yoga teacher.

AYMC is also dedicated to community integration, bridging the divide between locals, tourists and expats through organising events that not only facilitate and welcome all these parties but also unite them.

In addition to the sustainable and exquisite Yoga Shala designed by IBUKU, a Bali-based sustainable design architecture firm, AYMC’s Shop presents guests with eco-friendly items including yoga mats, clothing and an assortment of accessories. Boasting a concept of living harmoniously with nature via a balanced spiritual and social life combined with healthy living and eating, AYMC also houses its preceding Alchemy Restaurant, which was established in 2011 by a collective of conscious and creative food enthusiasts. Moreover, AYMC features a permaculture food forest, managed by the Kul Kul farm at Green School Bali, which helps supply organic food to Alchemy Restaurant.

At AYMC, visitors can partake in a series of curated daily classes and events spearheaded by world-class yogis, cementing the commitment to tradition and its capacity to enhance the lives of everyone.

Alchemy Yoga and Meditation Center

Jl. Penestanan Kelod No. 75, Penestanan, Ubud

+62 812 2837 5036

info@aymcbali.com

alchemyyogacenter.com