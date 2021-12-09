The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, has long-been a favourite family destination on the island, and as the Festive Season approaches, that means quality family time for all. With that, this five-star beachfront resort has prepared an array of experiences and offers throughout December to ensure that the celebrations for these special occasions are wholesome and memorable moments.

This December, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, is offering a diverse program of dining experiences for Christmas and New Years across their many restaurants, and also present a special room offer for the season!

Christmas Time

Christmas Eve

On 24 December 2021, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua will set the Christmas scene with a heartwarming moment, Christmas Carols by the Water. Nothing fills the Christmas spirit more than classic hymns and songs that celebrate the season. Families can bring their little ones to sing together with the choir — rumour has it that Santa Claus will also be making a special appearance! Carols take place at 6pm by the water.

Then, its on to dinner and the resort has setup Christmas Eve Dinner Under the Stars, starting at 6.30pm at the Westin’s Poolside. This festive feast will feature all of the favourite Christmas delicacies, as well as seafood options, in a setting that has been bedecked in colourful decorations! There will be live entertainment and engaging activities for the children. Priced at IDR 650.000++/person, or IDR 350.000++ per child 6-12 years.

Over at Velada, one of Bali’s most celebrated foodie destinations, Cuca, is taking over the evening’s dining experience bringing an entire gala menu to indulge on. From creative canapés to the restaurant’s legendary dishes and desserts, this will no doubt be a meal to remember! Priced at IDR 750.000++/person, 6pm – 10pm.

Christmas Day

It’s Christmas Day! We all know who is up first come 25 December, it’s the kids of course, eager to celebrate, open presents and see what Santa has brought them… that’s why The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, will start the day with a Children’s Christmas Party & Family Breakfast. From 8am – 10am, at the Nusantara Room, bring the whole family to cherish the morning together with a lavish buffet breakfast, games, a balloonist, magician and of course jolly ol’ St.Nick himself— it’s a complete family affair to start Christmas the right way. Priced at IDR 300.000++/person, or IDR 150.000++ per child 6-12 years.

Perhaps you want to take it easy in the morning, don’t worry, as more Christmas feasts await! The Westin Resort Nusa Dua’s renowned Italian restaurant will be hosting the Prego Fun Christmas Brunch. Now, Prego is well-known for being a favourite family brunch spot and with good reason, as the large garden outside is always filled with engaging activities that keeps the children entertained. There will be a magician, balloonist, live music and again Santa will be there too! As for the food, The Christmas Day Brunch features Italian fare, live grills and much, much more. Brunch goes from 11.30am to 3.30pm, priced at IDR 595.000++/person or IDR 300.000 per child 6-12 years.

New Years Eve Celebrations

How did it come so quickly, the end of the year already? Whether you’re celebrating the end of 2021 or hoping to welcome 2022 with a bang, the New Year’s Eve programs offered at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, will certainly help you make an occasion out of the last night of the year.

At the resort’s international restaurant, Seasonal Tastes, you’re going to be taken for a dining experience across the globe with New Year’s Eve Family Fare. It’s the ultimate buffet feast featuring an array of different cuisines, set to take you “Around the World” through food. Eat, drink and be merry as you end the year with abundance. Live entertainment will accompany dinner. Two seatings: 6pm-8pm and 8.30pm-10.30pm. Priced at IDR 650.000++/person (food only) or IDR 350.000++ per child from 6 to 12 years.

Over at Prego, it’s time for togetherness. With the Prego Italian Feast you’re invited to indulge on irresistible Italian fare, prepared by the Prego culinary team. What’s a more family-centric cuisine than Italian food? Dinner goes from 5.30pm to 10.30pm, priced at IDR 650.000++/person or IDR 350.000++ per child from 6 to 12 years.

Want something different? End the year with an authentic Japanese culinary experience at Hamabe, Westin Nua Dua’s famed Japanese restaurant. Enjoy a premium Japanese dining experience of your choice, with Kaiseki and Teppanyaki options available. Two seatings: 6pm-8pm and 8.30pm-10.30pm. Kaiseki Priced at IDR 650.000++/person (food only) or IDR 350.000++ per child from 6 to 12 years; Teppanyaki (adults only) priced at IDR 850.000++/person.

It’s time for the final countdown! The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, invites you to After Dinner Beach Party. Ring in the New Year and bid farewell to the gone by. Join the night celebration at their exclusive Beach Lounge and enjoy the fireworks and dance on the sand with DJ music ringing into the night sky. A fun way to start the new year with fun hats, masks, trumpets, rattles and more. The party goes from 10pm to 2am, priced at IDR 200,000 per person with food & beverage credit. Free entry for resort guests.

Festive Feel Good Room Offer

You’ve seen what the Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, has in store for you this festive season, why just go for dinner? Why not stay and really soak up the fun family time the resort has to offer! This season, take advantage of the resort’s special Festive Feel Good room offer and enjoy this Nusa Dua beachfront sanctuary.

Rate starts from IDR 1.900.000++/room/night, inclusive of daily breakfast for two adults and two children under 12 years old, welcome kids amenities, access to Westin Family Kids Club and their programs, internet access, access to WestinWORKOUT Fitness studio.

This deal is applicable for stays between 23 December 2021 to 5 January 2022.

Explore the full Festive Program here | If you prefer, you can also explore more deals in Bahasa Indonesia here: https://www.marriott.com/id/default.mi

To book any dining experiences: +62 361 771906 ext 2021 | dining.bali@westin.com

To book room offer: +62 361 771906 | reservation.00035@westin.com

westinnusaduabali.com