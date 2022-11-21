Have you been good this year? Well if you haven’t, it doesn’t matter because everyone’s made the list this festive season at W Bali – Seminyak. The stylish Seminyak resort has curated a series of festive programmes and everyone’s invited, whether you’ve been naughty or nice!

If there’s a resort that knows how to throw exciting and thrilling events, W Bali – Seminyak certainly does it exceptionally well. The lifestyle resort invites you to make the most of your year-end holiday with a series of dining events and electrifying celebrations from 24 December 2022 until 1 January 2023 to get you ready for the new calendar year.

Kicking things off are the Christmas feasts at the resort’s popular dining venues, FIRE Restaurant and Starfish Bloo. Indulge in the Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner (24 Dec) and Christmas Day Buffet Dinner (25 Dec), serving up a smorgasbord of succulent seafood, juicy meat from the wood-fired Argentinian grills and classic roasted turkeys. Sit back and eat your heart out as you enjoy groovy tunes from W Bali – Seminyak’s top DJs and chill beachside tunes from the live acoustic music entertainment.

Available at both restaurants from 6pm – 10pm, both dinners are priced at IDR 1,200,000++ (soft drink package), IDR 1,950,000++ (bubbles package) and IDR 600,000++ (children package). **Kids may order from the a la carte menu

If you missed out on the Christmas offerings, don’t worry! W Bali – Seminyak presents The Night Brunch, available on 28 December 2022. Available from 6pm – 9pm, please your appetite and cure your late-night cravings with the lavish spread at Starfish Bloo. Priced at IDR 1,200,000++ (soft drink package) and IDR 1,700,000++ (bubbles package).

New Year’s at W Bali is always something to look forward to because it’ll be a night of electrifying celebrations. And to prepare you with the proper sustenance before you party it up, enjoy an extra special feast at Starfish Bloo and FIRE with its lavish all-you-can-eat dinner with the likes of Foie Gras, Sevruga Black Caviar, Truffles and Oysters. The New Year’s Eve Dinner will be held on Saturday, 31 December 2022, from 6pm – 11pm. Priced at IDR 2,800,000++ (entry and food only package) and IDR 3,550,000++ (entry and spirits package), these packages include entry to the New Year’s Eve party.

Following the last supper of 2022, head over to the countdown party where they welcome you to the main stage, W Lounge! The open-air area will be the ultimate party destination featuring pumped-up beats from Damian Saint along with the main international headliner, Tensnake, a German DJ and producer from Hamburg, famous for his hit track “Coma Cat”.

At the popular Woobar beachfront, W Bali presents a hip-hop stage, featuring a lineup of the island’s most prolific DJs, including Stan, Naken, Septa, Goodgrip and Jeremy Jay. When the clock strikes midnight, feast your eyes upon a sparkling fireworks show to close the year with a literal bang! The New Year’s Eve Party is priced at IDR 600,000++ (pre-sale) and IDR 1,000,000++ (at the door), these prices include IDR 300,000 F&B credit.

Start off the New Year with a super brunch to cure your hangover at Starfish Bloo and FIRE Restaurant on Sunday, 1 January 2023, from 12pm – 4pm. The New Year’s Day Super Brunch packages are priced at IDR 750,000++ (soft drink package), IDR 1,400,000++ (bubbles package) and IDR 400,000++ (children’s package). Stay after brunch and join the exciting pool party featuring tropical poolside beats from 4pm – 9pm, it’s free entry so all are welcome!

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 3000 106

bf.wbali@whotels.com

wbaliseminyak.com